Chiefs Fans React to Comeback Win, Jody Fortson’s Cart-Worthy Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs scraped out a win in Week 6, beating the Washington Football Team 31-13 at FedEx Field.

Kansas City dealt with some of the many issues they were dealing with for the first five weeks of the regular season: sloppy play on offense which lead to turnovers, and lapses in coverage on defense. However, a couple of opportune turnovers and defense allowed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to capitalize on enough drives in order to score more points than Washington.

The most notable offensive performance for Kansas City was running back Darrel Williams, who replaced Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the starter in wake of CEH being placed on injured reserve. Williams carried the football 21 times, racking up 62 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 27 yards.

The most disappointing news of the day, however, was an injury to fan-favorite tight end, Jody Fortson.

In the third quarter, Fortson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury, causing him to hit the ground in visible pain. Teammates and coaches surrounded him before a cart was brought to bring Fortson to the locker room. Though it was not clear, it appeared as if Fortson was crying underneath the towel he had put over his head. The team announced several minutes later that Fortson would not return to the game due to an Achilles injury.

Both teams showing #Chiefs Jody Fortson some love pic.twitter.com/V1ZvnKZvdS — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 17, 2021

Twitter Reacts to Fortson’s Injury

Fortson’s injury puts an end to a cinderella-like story this season. After entering the league as an undrafted wide receiver in 2018, Fortson spent the last two seasons on Kansas City’s practice squad before making the active roster for the first time this season as a tight end. After scoring two touchdowns within his first five career catches, his 2021 campaign now comes to an end.

Fans, media members, and others took to Twitter to react to the injury news.

“Given the journey Jody Fortson has had to the NFL and now finally finding the field and success, that is heartbreaking to see. Wish the best for that young man,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote.

Given the journey Jody Fortson has had to the NFL and now finally finding the field and success, that is heartbreaking to see. Wish the best for that young man. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 17, 2021

“Absolutely gutted for Jody Fortson, man. So sad. Seems like such a great person and was just starting to emerge as a player,” wrote Jordan Foote of Fan Nation.

Absolutely gutted for Jody Fortson, man. So sad. Seems like such a great person and was just starting to emerge as a player. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) October 17, 2021

“Prayers up for Jody Fortson. Such an unfortunate turn for one of the team’s truly great stories,” Fansided’s Arrowhead Addict’s Twitter account wrote.

Prayers up for Jody Fortson. Such an unfortunate turn for one of the team’s truly great stories. — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) October 17, 2021

“My heart breaks for Jody Fortson. To put in all that work and then get carted off on a non-contact injury is just awful,” wrote @cap_jrm.

My heart breaks for Jody Fortson. To put in all that work and then get carted off on a non-contact injury is just awful. — Jorden (@cap_jrm) October 17, 2021

This season goes from bad to worse. Feel sick to my stomach for Jody Fortson. Looked like an Achilles tear to me,” wrote @AlexEsikna.

This season goes from bad to worse. Feel sick to my stomach for Jody Fortson. Looked like an Achilles tear to me. — Alex Eskina (@AlexEskina) October 17, 2021

Fans React to Chiefs’ Week 6 Win

After the Chiefs climbed back to .500 following their win over Washington, fans took to Twitter to react to Kansas City’s victory.

“I think this half of Chiefs football has been the least stressful half for a fan all season. At least for me it was,” wrote @snakinflamz333. “Thanks for that. Cheers Chiefs Kingdom. It’s a win!!”

I think this half of @Chiefs football has been the least stressful half for a fan all season. At least for me it was. Thanks for that. Cheers #ChiefsKingdom

It's a win!! pic.twitter.com/2zwym8ltTp — Steve (@snakinflamz333) October 17, 2021

“Welcome back KC glad to see you guys show up,” wrote @cwing22twitch. “Keep that same momentum for the rest of the year.”

@Chiefs Welcome back KC glad to see you guys show up. Keep that same momentum for the rest of the year. pic.twitter.com/K9O1yWXtyA — Cwing22twitch (@cwing22twitch) October 17, 2021

“A great end to a truly horrific start. This is the kind of game you build the rest of the season around to show that you can overcome adversity. Nice job, Chiefs,” @MoonKindReid wrote.

A great end to a truly horrific start. This is the kind of game you build the rest of the season around to show that you can overcome adversity. Nice job, @Chiefs. #KCvsWAS — Reid (@MoonKingReid) October 17, 2021

“Gotta lot of work to do still. Turnovers kill us. The defense can get some celebration for the game! Which was much needed,” wrote @JoeMitchell86. “My opinion we still look off a lot on the offensive side of the ball as well. Gordon needs to become a factor in the offense.”