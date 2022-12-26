KC Fans Troll ChiefsAholic at Chiefs-Seahawks Game [LOOK]

The Week 16 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks was the first Chiefs game since superfan ChiefsAholic was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of armed robbery.

The loyalty ChiefsAholic had developed with Chiefs Kingdom is gone now following his arrest, which was most evident at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve when fans were seen trolling the wolf-masked superfan.

Janey Rose on Twitter posted a picture of herself in the Arrowhead parking lot with a poster that reads, “Didn’t rob a bank for my ticket! Go Chiefs!” with the caption, “Just in case they don’t allow it into the stadium.”

Just in case they don’t allow it into the stadium 😂😂😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gqGEbVd7dV — Janey Rose (@deejayjaney) December 24, 2022

Kelsey Carbajo on Twitter also posted a photo with a group of people holding a sign that reads, “I was not the getaway driver.”

Chiefs Beat Seahawks on Christmas Eve

The win against the Seahawks on December 24 improves Kansas City’s record to 12-3 on the season and keeps their chances of reclaiming the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards and 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). He was also only sacked 1 time in the outing against Seattle.

Mahomes’ top pass catcher was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 113 yards. A majority of his yardage came on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter in which he picked up 20 and 52 yards respectively.

Immediately after a 20-yard completion to #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes finds him again for a 52-yard completion. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yjJOHhuIl9 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 24, 2022

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco was the leading rusher for the Chiefs but had a quiet day overall. He carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards. He also had 1 catch on 2 targets for 32 yards.

The Seahawks trying to tackle Isiah Pacheco. pic.twitter.com/NmQp8kzzxU — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) December 24, 2022

Kansas City’s defense had one of its best outings of the season against a Seahawks offense with plenty of talent. The unit had 9 total pressures on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7 QB hits, 2 sacks) and forced one turnover by way of a Juan Thornhill interception in the endzone in the fourth quarter.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith throws it deep into the endzone and it's intercepted by #Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/c3o76Lq69k — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 24, 2022

Big Red Reacts to Win Against Seahawks

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted to Kansas City’s victory on Christmas Eve.