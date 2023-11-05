GO AD-FREE
Chiefs Fans Roast Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for Poor Play vs. KC

Getty Kansas City Chiefs fan in Frankfurt, Germany.

When all was said and done, the reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and now-Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Frankfurt, Germany ended with a 21-14 victory for the Chiefs.

Chiefs fans watching the game loved that, as it gave them an opportunity to call out Hill, who finished the game with 8 catches, 69 yards, and 1 fumble.

“Tyreek Hill gets the Chiefs game ball today!! Thank you for talking all that s**t for nothing dawg,” one user on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X, wrote.

“It was nice to see Tyreek Hill score one more touchdown for the Chiefs,” Patrick Allen of FanSided wrote.

“Tyreek Hill: The Chiefs are gonna get that work The Chiefs D: kept Tyreek under wraps and created a fumble recovery for a score. In conclusion, they gave Tyreek that work,” another user wrote.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Heavy.com. A New England native, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

