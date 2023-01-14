Chiefs Are Odds-On Favorites to Land 3-Time All-Pro WR

The Arizona Cardinals plan to try and trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and the Kansas City Chiefs could be in that sweepstakes, according to oddsmakers.

Jordan Schultz of the Score was the first to report the news of Arizona wanting to move on from Hopkins. Not soon after he shared the news, oddsmakers dished out where they think Hopkins’ next destination will be and have the Chiefs (+300) as the frontrunners, according to Bookies.com. Behind Kansas City in the odds are the New England Patriots (+325), Green Bay Packers (+450), and Dallas Cowboys (+550).

Hopkins, 30, was a first-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2013. During his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, recording 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in 145 games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hopkins is still under contract for two years and $34 million. So, any team that wants to trade Hopkins will also need to take on his contract or give him an extension to move around money.

Does Trading for Hopkins Make Sense for Chiefs?

With the Chiefs leading the odds in the Hopkins sweepstakes, it’s worth asking the question: Does Kansas City need Hopkins?

The answer is no.

Hopkins is an all-world talent and likely a Hall of Famer when his career ends. However, his age, contract status, and the state of the Chiefs make it more likely that Kansas City will remove themselves from a sweepstake that they might not have wanted to be a part of in the first place.

A more sensible use of their assets this offseason would be for the Chiefs to give receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster a new contract and use their draft picks on some offensive tackle and pass rush help.

The defending AFC champions already have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore under contract for several years, so locking up JuJu long-term as well would give the team very few reasons to bring in Hopkins as well.

But the best argument that can be made as to why the Chiefs shouldn’t trade for Hopkins:

If Patrick Mahomes managed to lock up a second MVP without Hopkins, then why should the AFC West champions trade for an aging receiver with a rather large contract?

Twitter Links Chiefs to DeAndre Hopkins

Twitter users chatted about the idea of Kansas City trading for Hopkins.

“Trading for Deandre Hopkins would not only not cost the Chiefs valuable picks, not only give Patrick Mahomes an elite WR on a much cheaper deal than Tyreek Hill, it would give the Chiefs even more reason to utilize their draft picks on loading up on even more defensive talent,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Chiefs fans are all over the Deandre Hopkins idea. I personally don’t get it, Mahomes proved we can go 14-3 and have the number 1 offense without superstar receivers,”

“DeAndre Hopkins is kinda ancient for a WR (he’ll be 31 next season) and his remaining contract is substantial,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “For a player on the way down from his prime, that’s a hard pass from the Chiefs. Gotta think longer term.”

“DeAndre Hopkins is 30 years old and has a cap hit of 20 million dollars next year and 15 million in 2024. Why do chiefs fans on Twitter think trading for him after one of the most prolific offensive seasons in NFL history is a good idea when there are other very clear needs?”