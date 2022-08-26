Chiefs Give Pay Raise to Potential Breakout WR: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have apparently seen enough from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to merit giving him a raise.

The Chiefs agreed to an amended contract with Smith-Schuster that increases his per-game roster bonus from $30K to $60K according to ESPN’s Field Yates on August 26. The amended deal allows Smith-Schuster to potentially earn an additional $510K in bonuses this year, per Yates.

Although JuJu has not been a large participant in preseason action due to a knee injury he suffered during training camp, the Chiefs are giving him what is essentially a guaranteed pay raise. Smith-Schuster just has to be on the roster on certain dates to be eligible for the roster bonuses, and there is little doubt he won’t be on the roster moving forward.

Head coach Andy Reid said leading up to the Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers that JuJu had “turned the corner” recently and was running again. JuJu was also seen catching passing from Patrick Mahomes during pre-game warmups Thursday night. This means he’s on track to suit up and be a key contributor in Kansas City’s regular season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is out on the field catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. First we've seen of JuJu since early last week. Not expecting him to play tonight though — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 25, 2022

Chiefs Beat Packers in Preseason Finale

The defending AFC West champions finished the preseason 2-1 after beating the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.