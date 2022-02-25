Chiefs Draw Reactions on Twitter for Re-Hiring Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs have filled their quarterbacks coach vacancy with a very familiar face.

The Chiefs have hired former Kansas City offensive coordinator and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach, according to the team.

Nagy was the Chiefs quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015 and the team’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017, the final season in which Alex Smith was the quarterback in Kansas City. During that season, Nagy schemed up an offense that ranked sixth in points and fifth in yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Nagy’s success in Kansas City led to him earning a head coaching job with the Bears in 2018. He remained in that role until January 10, when he was fired following a 6-11 season in Chicago. During his four seasons as the Bears head coach, Nagy accumulated a 34-31 regular-season record and an 0-2 playoff record.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs News

Twitter users reacted to the news of Nagy re-joining the Chiefs coaching staff.

“As expected a return for Matt Nagy to KC. Patrick Mahomes really liked working with Nagy as well. They communicated really well with one another,” NFL Media’s James Palmer wrote.

“Expected Matt Nagy to return to the #Chiefs this offseason, but I thought it would be as offensive coordinator. He returns as QB coach. Likely an unpopular thought but one I believe to be true — this is who the #Chiefs like as the Andy Reid successor … one day down the road,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credited Matt Nagy for a ton of his early development during his rookie season. Can’t help but think he’s elated at this hire,” the Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman wrote.

“So let me get this straight… Ryan Pace, and Matt Nagy both found new jobs and Trubisky is one of the highest touted available QBs on the market? Talk about getting the band back together,” another Twitter user wrote.

“What I hate about the @NFL #MattNagy who was a disaster with @ChicagoBears gets a job with @Chiefs as “Sr Assistant/QB Coach” Yet a coach who took @Lions yes those #DetroitLions to the playoffs can’t get a job,” another user wrote.

What Patrick Mahomes Thinks of Nagy

Patrick Mahomes got to work with Nagy during his rookie season when Alex Smith was the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. While Mahomes’ experience with Nagy didn’t come while he was a starter, he still found his time with the play-caller valuable.

“I think [Matt Nagy] relates to quarterbacks so well,” Mahomes told the media before a preseason game with the Bears in 2018, via the Chiefs Wire. “Especially the young guys. He’s been through the process. He’s tried to make a career of his own as a quarterback then moved over to coaching.

“Just having someone that has been through that process and knows how to relate to the young guys and especially the quarterback position will help you really understand the offense and really understand what the defenses are trying to get.”

Four years later, Mahomes echoed similar remarks about Nagy before the 2022 Super Bowl.

‘‘Nagy was amazing with me and my transition into the NFL,” Mahomes said, via the Chicago Sun-Times, “Being able to relate to me, being able to go out there and let me play fast and be who I am.”

