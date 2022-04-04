Chiefs Bringing in 4-Year NFL Veteran for Visit

The Kansas City Chiefs need a replacement for defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and are bringing in a potential replacement for him on Tuesday, April 5.

The Chiefs are hosting defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

My client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow. Was very productive off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has had several teams interested in him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 4, 2022

Stallworth, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of South Carolina in 2018. He made the New Orleans Saints initial 53-man roster that fall, but would be waived not long after that. Stallworth then re-signed with the Saints’ practice squad on September 20, per Pro Football Reference.

Stallworth would remain in New Orleans for the remainder of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but was cut on August 4 of 2020. The veteran defender signed with the Indianapolis Colts on August 10, and would play in 32 games over the next two seasons in Indy. During the 2021 regular season, Stallworth recorded 12 quarterback hits and three sacks, according to Pro Football Reference.