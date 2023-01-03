Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Kingdom React to Tragic Event During Bills-Bengals Game

Tragedy struck Paycor Stadium Monday night during the Cincinnati Bengals’ home game against the Buffalo Bills when Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to have his heart restored on the field via CPR after suffering cardiac arrest, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Members of Chiefs Kingdom quickly took to Twitter to react to one of the scariest situations ever seen on an NFL field.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the situation, writing, “Praying hard.. please be okay man.”

“CPR ? I hope he is alright prayers to him,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman wrote. “Damn I hope he is ok.”

Defensive end Frank Clark wrote, “Prayers for Damar!”

Receiver Kadarius Toney wrote, “Hamlin need every prayer we can give him.”

Former Chiefs head coach Tod Haley wrote, “Praying hard for Damar Hamlin. Was at same field when Ryan Shazier went down. So shocking.”

“Man I hope he’s ok man,” receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling wrote. “We risk our lives daily for this game. And y’all take that shit for granted. Send as many prayers up for him. Lord protect him.”

“God please be with Damar Hamlin and his family during this horrific time. Never seen anything like this before,” former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson wrote.

What Happened to Damar Hamlin?

Early in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati, Hamlin, 24, took a helmet to the chest from Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a pass play. Once the play was over, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed backward. Once his teammates saw his condition on the ground, they urgently called for medical staff to tend to Hamlin.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field for “multiple minutes,” per Schefter. He was then put on a stretcher, administered oxygen, and put in an ambulance so he could be transported to US Medical Center, per Schefter.

The game was temporarily postponed, as players on Buffalo’s sideline were visibly upset about what they had just seen their teammate go through. After a discussion between Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, and the game officials, the two teams decided to head to the locker room to recuperate and decide what their next course of action would be.

After an extended period in the locker rooms, the NFL announced that it would postpone the game entirely. They also issued a statement saying that Hamlin was in critical condition.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the NFL wrote in its statement.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Will BUF-CIN Game Still be Played?

Although some Buffalo players stayed in Cincinnati to be with their teammate in the hospital, many of the Bills players/staff flew home Monday night, according to Joe Danneman of Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

The NFL has not announced what its plan is when it comes to restarting the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. However, the fact that the Bills flew home potentially foreshadows a cancellation of that game altogether.