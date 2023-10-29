Chiefs Called Upon to Pry All-Pro WR from Titans at Trade Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs already added to their offense ahead of the October 31 deadline by acquiring receiver Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets. But the team still needs a big-bodied pass catcher who can be a true X receiver for them.

That’s why Matt Connor of Arrowhead Addict believes Kansas City should attempt to trade for Tennesse Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“Things aren’t getting any better there (in Tennessee) without stronger quarterback play and with Ryan Tannehill shelved, the Titans will only slip further in any race for the postseason,” Connor wrote on October 29.

“That’s what makes Hopkins a good trade candidate at this stage. If the Chiefs were interested only a few months ago, it’d be worthwhile to at least entertain a discussion of what it would cost the Chiefs to trade for him. It’d also be worth asking if Tennessee would have any ability to eat some of his salary.”

What to Know About DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins, 31, was the 27th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. Since then he has six 1,000-yard seasons, 853 receptions, 71 receiving touchdowns, and has been named an All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler five times, per Pro Football Reference.

In March 2020, the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick. Then in September of that year, Arizona gave Hopkins a two-year extension that included a $27 million signing bonus and $60 million in guarantees, per Spotrac.

During the 2022 season, Hopkins registered 64 receptions on 96 targets for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 regular season games played.

After three seasons in Arizona, Hopkins was cut by the Cardinals on May 26 in a cap-saving maneuver.

Hopkins’ free agency stint came to an end on July 24 when he signed a two-year worth up to $26 million with the Titans.

In six games this season, Hopkins has caught 27-of-47 targets for 376 yards and has 0 touchdowns. Despite his age and inconsistent quarterback play in Tennessee, Hopkins is still on pace for the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

With the Titans currently sporting a 2-4 record which has them in last place in the AFC South, there’s the potential that Tennessee wants to be a seller at the trade deadline. Given his age, ability, and $15.6 million cap hit in 2024, Hopkins is likely at or near the top of the list in terms of players worth selling in Tennessee.

Should Chiefs Pursue DeAndre Hopkins?

The Chiefs could trade for DeAndre Hopkins and then give him another extension in 2024 which would lower his cap hit for the 2024 season. That would resolve any financial issues Kansas City would run into with Hopkins’ contract in the near future.

The biggest hurdle to overcome in a trade involving Hopkins is the compensation the Titans would want in exchange for their veteran wideout. Given his ability, Tennessee could ask for a Day 2 draft pick, which is a steep price to pay for an aging player. But it still might be worth it to a Kansas City squad in desperate need of a physical presence outside the numbers.

That’s why, if the Chiefs believe Hopkins can be productive down the stretch of the 2023 season and in 2024, he’s worth trading for.