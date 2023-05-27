Chiefs Linked to Bengals Pro Bowler That Could Be Cut Post-June 1

Once June comes in the NFL, some teams will cut ties with veteran players in an attempt to remove the player from the roster while also spreading their dead money over multiple seasons instead of just one. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs might be able to add a talented veteran as a result of one of those releases.

In 2023, a Pro Bowler by the name of Joe Mixon, who is the running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, could be one of the veterans that are released with a post-June 1 designation. David Latham of Last Word on Sports detailed the reasoning behind the potential decision to cut ties with Mixon, who has two years remaining on his four-year, $48 million extension that he signed in 2020.

“Honestly, it’s a little surprising that Joe Mixon is still a member of the Cincinnati Bengals,” Latham wrote on May 25. “The 27-year-old running back carries a $12.8 million cap hit, started to show signs of slowing down last year, and is staring down some legal troubles. Perhaps the Bengals are hoping that the running back market starts heating up, but that doesn’t seem particularly likely. The Bengals can save $10.04 million in cap space but cutting him or finding a trade partner after June 1st, and this feels like a no-brainer for the organization.”

Latham also named three potential landing spots for Mixon if he’s released: Buffalo Bills, Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys.