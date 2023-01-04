Chiefs Make Final Call on WR Mecole Hardman at IR Activation Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) from injured reserve, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on January 4.

The #Chiefs have activated WR Mecole Hardman from IR, per @AdamSchefter — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 4, 2023

Hardman (abdomen) had struggled to consistently hit the practice field since his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on December 14.

After suffering a setback at practice on Wednesday, December 28, Hardman missed practice on Thursday and Friday. After Friday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid ruled out Hardman’s for Kansas City’s Week 17 outing against the Denver Broncos.

The deadline for Hardman to be activated from IR was on January 4, which gave him one last opportunity to hit the practice field before the team had to determine Hardman’s fate for the rest of the season. According to Reid during his Wednesday presser, Hardman did practice on Wednesday, and he apparently showed enough to put himself back on the active roster.