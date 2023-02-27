Analyst Says Chiefs Could Trade Budding Star Prior to Big Payday

The Kansas City Chiefs have a young cornerback room that proved it could play at a high level last season despite a lack of NFL experience. But what if the defending Super Bowl champions opted to get even younger at corner by trading away one of their oldest players — and arguably the most talented — at that position due to a strong incoming class?

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire believes that’s something Kansas City could consider, and the player that could be traded away is L’Jarius Sneed.

“Chiefs fans might not want to hear it, but after the success the team had drafting cornerbacks in 2022, Brett Veach might consider trading L’Jarius Sneed a year prior to his rookie contract running out,” Goldman wrote. “Continue to build the position up through the draft in what is considered a strong draft class instead of paying top market (over $20M APY) for Sneed.”

This analysis from Goldman came after he and other members of Chiefs media spoke with NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, who detailed the cornerback group as a whole for the 2023 NFL Draft class.

“It’s a good corner group,” Jeremiah said, via Goldman. “I think it’s a better corner group than the receiver group. This year when I look at it, I’ve got 20 corners with top-three round grades, which is a big number. I think it’s a really good group of corners.”

Sneed Playing on Expiring Contract in 2023

L’Jarius Sneed, 26, is coming off of a career year in which he registered 39 stops, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and generated 18 total pressures (13 QB hurries, 4 sacks, 1 QB hit) during the regular season, according to PFF. He proved to be a crucial piece to the Chiefs’ secondary that could be put in the slot, outside the numbers, and as a blitzer off the edge.

As a three-year NFL cornerback, Sneed is entering the final year of his rookie deal with Kansas City, which means he could be in line for a massive payday in 2024 if he continues to play at a high level next season. That’s why it might be wise for the Chiefs, who have a strong history of developing youth at the cornerback position, to trade Sneed this offseason to acquire assets if they don’t intend on giving him a new contract in 2024.

In that scenario, Kansas City would rely on the talents of second-year cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams (which, again, they did last season along with Sneed) and draft more talent at that position in April to fill out the remainder of the depth chart.

In 2022, the Chiefs let Charvarius Ward, a former undrafted player who developed into a full-time starter in Kansas City, walk during free agency and watched him receive a three-year, $40 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers. Ward’s departure should be viewed as a cautionary tale by the Chiefs’ front office, who could receive sizable compensation in return for Sneed if they did opt to trade him away this offseason instead of potentially letting him walk in 2024.

Twitter Discusses Sneed’s Situation in KC

Twitter users discussed L’Jarius Sneed’s situation in Kansas City as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

“I think back to the AFCCG to when Sneed was concussed on like the 3rd play & the secondary held it down without him against Burrow & that insane receiving core,” one Twitter user wrote. “I like keeping Sneed, but IF Veach traded him, use draft picks to get another CB early & CB room stays cheap for YEARS.”

I think back to the AFCCG to when Sneed was concussed on like the 3rd play & the secondary held it down without him against Burrow & that insane receiving core. I like keeping Sneed, but IF Veach traded him, use draft picks to get another CB early & CB room stays cheap for YEARS. — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) February 27, 2023

“I get the idea, but I think Sneed is just too valuable to the defense and Spags,” another user wrote. “Even though the rookies did an amazing job this season I still think there needs to be an experienced vet that has been on the team for a while in the CB room, especially for potential new additions.”