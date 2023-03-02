Chiefs Could Pair Former 4th Overall Pick With Isiah Pacheco, Says Analyst

One of the positions that will be thin on the Kansas City Chiefs roster when free agency officially begins on March 15 is running back. Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones will become free agents at that point, which means Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the only backs under contract through the 2023 season.

Though bringing McKinnon back into the fold is possible, the Chiefs could also look to add another running back that performs well as a pass catcher and in between the tackles to provide a 1-2 punch alongside Pacheco. That’s why David Latham of Last Word on Sports believes the defending Super Bowl champions could be a fit for veteran running back Leonard Fournette, who is set to be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of free agency, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“Isiah Pacheco played well last year, but the Kansas City Chiefs could use a more proven commodity for the backfield,” Latham wrote on March 1. “It’s no secret that the team is looking for a free agent that is better between the tackles, and Leonard Fournette has a three-down skillset tailor-made for this offense. Andy Reid prefers to use a workhorse running back, but he hasn’t had a player capable of handling that volume since the Kareem Hunt days. Fournette isn’t the player he used to be, but he can still make an impact as both a runner and a receiver.”

Leonard Fournette a Playoff Rival of Chiefs

Leonard Fournette, 28, was a fourth overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He entered the league with “All-Pro potential,” according to NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein, but he has yet to reach that potential through six seasons in the league. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t excelled in many ways.

After three seasons and two 1,000-yard efforts in Jacksonville, Fournette took to free agency in 2020 and signed a deal with the Buccaneers, who were on a Super Bowl trajectory after signing Tom Brady that offseason. The following season, Tampa Bay faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and won 31-9.

In that Super Bowl, Fournette ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards and had 1 rushing touchdown. He also caught 4 passes for 46 yards.

This past season, Fournette had 189 rushing attempts for 668 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards and had another 3 touchdowns through the air.

The emergence of rookie running back Rachaad White in the Buccaneers’ backfield this past season now has Fournette, who still has one year remaining on his three-year, $21 million deal with Tampa Bay, in line to be cut in the coming weeks.

Should Chiefs Have Real Interest in Leonard Fournette?

Based on his rare blend of size, power, and pass-catching ability, Leonard Fournette fits the bill of a player that could complement Isiah Pacheco well in Kansas City’s backfield.

Fournette’s stat line last season shows that his best days are behind him. Yet, he still has enough juice in the tank to provide a spark in Kansas City’s backfield. That’s why an incentive-ladened contract with the Chiefs, who have dynasty aspirations, would make sense for all parties involved.