Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Debuts First Signature Shoe With Adidas [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a part of another unique club with the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Steph Curry: he has his own signature sneaker and corresponding apparel collection.

Unlike the aforementioned champions, Mahomes’ inaugural shoe will be manufactured by Adidas. The details in his newly-unveiled logo perfectly align with everything the 2018 NFL MVP and new dad believes in.

I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

A gladiator mask is represented, meant to evoke the warrior mentality that drives competitors like Mahomes to thrive when under pressure. Secondary logos continue the theme, evoking the wavelengths of a heartbeat and a clock face turned to 2PM.

If you couldn’t already tell, 2PM means a lot for Mahomes. For one, it’s the nickname given to him as “Patrick Mahomes the Second.” When that stuck, he began to incorporate a clock and watch into his brand as a reference to his never-ending attention to time and the value of his time.

“The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day. Whether it’s training in the gym, on-field practice or a game day – that’s always my mentality,” Showtime said of his new logo.

Each Detail More Significant Than the Last

Aptly titled the Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX the trainers take inspiration from Mahomes’ playing style. Ideal for wearing on both the turf and the street, the shoe’s bright green colorway symbolizes a green traffic light, a similar energy the 25-year-old brings to practice and the field on game day. The shoe boasts a wavy design, podded midsole and overlay pieces, which also nod to a team’s heartbeat and the dynamic up and down movements of time.

Furthermore, TPU overlays create additional lockdown and security in the forefoot for stability during dynamic movements, a ripstop stretch woven upper that adds durability and protection and a tongue-less bootie construction that creates a sock-like fit. Finally, Adidas’ precisely placed BOOST cushioning in the heel gives the midsole an extra level of comfort and responsiveness.

In short, this sneaker is something to marvel, and shows the continuous potential of top athletic brands to work alongside athletes to make incredible products. Retailing for $130 a pair, the Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX drop at adidas.com on August 23. Though green is the inaugural color, we shouldn’t be shocked to see a Kansas City Chiefs red and white combination, either.

More Showtime During the Preseason?

Mahomes was only on the field for four snaps in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV “rematch” against the San Francisco 49ers, but head coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday that there’s a “pretty good chance” the Whataburger enthusiast will be back in action for Kansas City’s remaining two preseason contests.

Of course, we’re walking a fine line between keeping Mahomes healthy for Week 1 against the Browns and allowing him to get comfortable with the revamped O-line. Seems like Big Red agrees with that notion as well.

“Yeah, I think it’s a mix because health is obviously important,” Reid continued. “But getting used to those new guys that he’s dealing with, I think, is also important. Hearing his voice his important in a game situation with fans and so on.”

The Chiefs travel to Arizona for a visit with the Cardinals on Friday.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Opens up About Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers