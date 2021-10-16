Chiefs Permanently Ban Well-Known Super Fan from Arrowhead Stadium

During the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, a fight broke out involving two of the defending AFC champions’ two biggest supports.

Ty “X-Factor” Rowton was part of an altercation with Tim “RedXtreme” Oerman in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium that resulted in Rowton on the ground and in clear pain.

Chiefs fans fight for the second time this season at Arrowhead Stadium. @kmbc This time the fight was between fans, "X-Factor" and "Red Xtreme." Story: https://t.co/OYo5CdWjbH pic.twitter.com/i9qMhBhuyB — Jackson Kurtz (@jacksonKMBC9) October 12, 2021

Despite no arrests being made, the Chiefs have taken it upon themselves to discipline X-Factor for the fight, which was allegedly provoked by him.

Chiefs Ban X-Factor

X-Factor has been permanently banned from Arrowhead Stadium, according to Makenzie Koch of Fox 4 News in Kansas City. Koch also said it is known if RedXtreme will face any discipline for his part in the fight.

According to a video retrieved by Fox 4 on Facebook of Oerman, Oerman claimed that Rowton had thrown a cup of water that hit Oerman’s wife, which also splashed on him, sparking the fight.

“I have never in my life felt so bad about feeling so good because knocking that low-life son-of-a-[expletive] out was the greatest feeling I’ve had in a long time,” RedXtreme said on Facebook, as transcribed by Fox 4 News. “My problem is it happened inside the stadium, and I never imagined in my life I would behave in that manner in the stadium.”

The feud between X-Factor and RedXtreme has been ongoing for 18 years, as X-Factor detailed in a Twitter post after the fight.

“The man who knocked out me aka Xfactor is RedXtreme who is right in front of me in photo. Feud started 18 years ago when he slept with mother of my child behind my back. He broke my hand, ankle, jaw, teeth and 4 ribs in punching me at arrowhead,” he wrote.

The man who knocked out me aka Xfactor is RedXtreme who is right in front of me in photo. Feud started 18 years ago when he slept with mother of my child behind my back. He broke my hand, ankle, jaw, teeth and 4 ribs in punching me at #arrowhead #chiefs #kcchiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/RnEEtRqcWg — Ty X-Factor Rowton (@kcxfactor) October 11, 2021

However, there was some debate as to when exactly the feud between X-Factor and RedXtreme really began, and how X-Factor actually suffered his aforementioned injuries, which was hashed out in the comments of the above tweet.

Nevertheless, neither super fan has expressed interest in pressing charges, per Fox 4 News.

4 Arrested from Arrowhead Brawl

During Kansas City’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead, a massive brawl took place in the stands, leaving one person unconscious with a fractured jaw, per the KC Star.

Chiefs fans get into massive brawl at stadium. One guy gets knocked out. pic.twitter.com/VNoBnVNHBa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021

Four people were arrested in connection with that brawl. The Kansas City Star reported that Eric Lamont Evans, 47, of Raytown, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was placed on a 24-hour hold and released the next day. Authorities also charged Kobe Lamont Evans, 18, of Kansas City with disorderly conduct, assault, and providing false information to law enforcement officials.

In 2016, there was an average of two arrests per game at Arrowhead, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. A number of fights at Arrowhead have gone viral this season, which has brought into question if security protocols need to be strengthened at the stadium.

“The venue consistently receives high marks and ranks in the top tier of the NFL’s stadium security and fan conduct best practices audits,” the Chiefs said in a statement on Wednesday, October 14, via the Kansas City Star.