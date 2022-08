The Kansas City Chiefs made two transactions on Tuesday, August 23. They placed running back Derrick Gore (thumb) on injured reserve, and placed offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

