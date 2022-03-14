Chiefs Players React to Tom Brady’s Big Announcement

Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday, March 13 that he has decided to return for a 23rd season in the NFL, and his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Brady turns 45 in August, which means when he takes the field during the 2022 regular season he will become the oldest quarterback in NFL history to start a game, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. While it didn’t come as much of a surprise based on his competitiveness that Brady decided to unretire, NBC Sports Patriots insider Tom Curran gave some insight into Brady’s change of mind.

“Gleaned some intel on Brady’s return decision. Bottom line, announcing retirement took the heat of the spotlight off him. He intended to retire but – obviously – had reservations. After 40 days and time to reflect, he reversed himself and doesn’t feel a bit bad about it,” Curran tweeted.

“Everyone close is said to be ‘very good’ with it. The process of getting ready for ‘22 begins tomorrow.”

Everyone close is said to be “very good” with it. The process of getting ready for ‘22 begins tomorrow. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 14, 2022

This is relevant news to Chiefs Kingdom, as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buccaneers during the 2022 regular season. There’s also a chance that the game could take place in Munich, Germany. So, Kansas City’s 2022 schedule just got a bit more difficult.

Players React to Brady’s Announcement

The news of Brady returning shook up social media Sunday evening, with former Chiefs players having mixed reactions to the big news.

“Tom Brady isn’t done! Applaud him it’s good for the @NFL,” former defensive end Tamba Hali wrote.

Tom Brady isn’t done! Applaud him it’s good for the @NFL — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 14, 2022

“They said Tom Brady saw those gas prices and unretired,” former offensive lineman Jeff Allen wrote.

They said Tom Brady saw those gas prices and unretired 😂😂 — My Name is Jeff (@JeffAllen71) March 14, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady News

The remainder of Twitter also reacted to the news of Brady unretiring.

“Tom Brady spent two months with his children and decided he’d rather be hit be 300 pound linemen, and I think that tells me everything I need to know about having kids,” one Twitter user wrote.

Tom Brady spent two months with his children and decided he’d rather be hit be 300 pound linemen, and I think that tells me everything I need to know about having kids — Nikki Rushing (@nikkirushh) March 13, 2022

“Knew it!! He hadn’t closed the book. You could listen to do and know what it was. At first I thought Tom was serious, but if you listened closely you could hear it. Not even gonna say welcome back, because he is as just enjoying the off-season. Game changes now though!” former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark wrote.

Knew it!! He hadn’t closed the book. You could listen to do and know what it was. At first I thought Tom was serious, but if you listened closely you could hear it. Not even gonna say welcome back, because he is as just enjoying the off-season. Game changes now though! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 13, 2022

“Tom Brady Got In One Argument With His Wife And Said Im Going Back To Work,” comedian Carlos “HaHa” Davis wrote.

Tom Brady Got In One Argument With His Wife And Said Im Going Back To Work. — CARLOS HAHA DAVIS (@HaHaDavis) March 13, 2022

“Tom Brady sat in the pickup line at school for six weeks and said nah I’d rather let Aaron Donand piledrive me into the earth than go out like this,” another user wrote.

Tom Brady sat in the pickup line at school for six weeks and said nah I’d rather let Aaron Donand piledrive me into the earth than go out like this — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 14, 2022

“Ben Roethlisberger not having to share an HOF induction year with Tom Brady is his biggest win since 2009,” FS1’s Tanya Ray Fox wrote.

Ben Roethlisberger not having to share an HOF induction year with Tom Brady is his biggest win since 2009 — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 14, 2022