Chiefs Predicted to Sign $96 Million WR & 2-Time All-Pro

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of a big-bodied receiver that can be physical outside the numbers to play alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore in 2023. That’s why one analyst believes the defending Super Bowl champions go pursue 2-time All-Pro Michael Thomas, who could soon make his way out of his contract with the New Orleans Saints.

“Thomas could take a page out of the notebook of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was able to capitalize on the brilliance of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense and get his career back on track after playing just five games in 2021,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote.

“Here, in the absence of any team stepping up with a significant multi-year offer, the Chiefs take a flier on Thomas and he makes the best decision to max out his 2023 campaign before re-entering free agency.”

Thomas a Likely Cut Candidate for Saints in 2023

Michael Thomas, 29, entered the league as a second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2016. With quarterback Drew Brees under center for the start of his career, Thomas burst onto the NFL scene with four straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. That includes his 2019 All-Pro season in which he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year after registering 149 receptions, 1,725 yards, and 9 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

The problem with Thomas, however, is what has happened since the 2019 season.

It all started in September 2020 when he suffered a high-ankle sprain. Since then, he has missed a total of 39 regular season games due to various lower-body injuries, most of which were in his foot. His most recent injury — a toe dislocation — knocked him out of the 2022 season after just three regular season games.

In January, Thomas restructured his contract with the Saints to provide the team with some short-term cap relief this offseason. However, his adjusted contract will pay him $60 million over the next year, according to Saints insider Nick Underhill.

With an insanely large cap number on the horizon for Thomas, a divorce between the former All-Pro and New Orleans seems likely. That means Thomas could become a free agent this offseason and can sign with whichever team he wants.

Enter, the Chiefs.

Some more details on Michael Thomas' updated contract. There is also another $30 million bonus if he is active for four games next season to go along with the $31 million roster bonus we already know about. So, if the Saints keep him, it would cost more than $60 million. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 13, 2023

Should Chiefs Pursue Thomas If He’s Cut?

With an incredible training staff at hand and a championship pedigree, it would make a lot of sense for the Chiefs to pursue Thomas. Ultimately it would come down to what Thomas wants for a contract.

Based on his recent injury history, Kansas City could offer Thomas an incentive-ladened contract that keeps his cap number lower but pays him substantial money if he stays on the field and produces at a high level next season. That protects the Chiefs financially from getting burned if injuries pop up again for Thomas, and it gives Thomas an opportunity to prove himself and potentially earn a massive payday in 2024 if he decides to re-enter free agency.

Thomas still needs to be cut for the Chiefs to have a chance at signing him. But if he is, then Kansas City’s front office should at least be calling Thomas’ representation to see what it would take to acquire his services.