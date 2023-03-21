Chiefs Retain Former Draft Pick & Full-Time Starter at Key Position

The Kansas City Chiefs retained one of their own on Tuesday, March 21 by re-signing defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, according to his agency, SportsTrust Advisors.

Nnadi, 26, was a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2018. He has been a starter in the trenches alongside Chris Jones since entering the league and has accumulated 127 tackles, 80 stops, and 56 total pressures (49 QB hurries, 5 sacks, 2 QB hits) during the last five seasons according to PFF.

Last season, he recorded 24 tackles, 17 stops, and 5 total pressures, all of which were QB hurries, in 17 regular season games. In three playoff games he registered 2 stops, 1 tackle, and 2 total pressures (1 sack, 1 QB hurry).

State of the Chiefs Defensive Line

At the start of free agency, All-Pro Chris Jones was the only defensive tackle on Kansas City’s roster that played meaningful snaps in 2022 and was under contract through the 2023 season. Now with Nnadi back in the fold, the interior defensive line looks a bit more stable than it did as of March 15.

The Chiefs were able to retain Tershawn Wharton on a one-year deal this offseason but lost Khalen Saunders, who took to free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints. Kansas City also has Danny Shelton and Daniel Wise, who will work with the team this offseason and look to remain with the team through the summer.

Along the edge, the defending Super Bowl champions parted ways with veteran Frank Clark but signed former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Kansas City’s defensive end room currently includes Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, and Joshua Kaindoh.