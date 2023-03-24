Chiefs Welcome Back 6-Foot-5 Interior Pass Rusher: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs double-dipped at defensive tackle on Friday, March 24 by signing 26-year-old free agent Phil Hoskins, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Hoskins, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He spent two seasons in Carolina, recording 3 tackles, 3 stops, and 2 total pressures (1 QB hurry, 1 sack) in 8 regular season games played during that timeframe according to PFF.

After spending a large portion of the 2022 NFL season on the Panthers practice squad, Hoskins was released on January 10. Two days later, Kansas City signed Hoskins to its practice squad but let him walk once the team ended its Super Bowl run.

Chiefs Are Stocking Up on Defensive Tackles

Prior to free agency beginning on March 15, Chris Jones was the only defensive tackle on Kansas City’s roster that played meaningful snaps in 2022 and was under contract through the 2023 season. Yet, the Chiefs have been diligent in adding bodies to one of their weaker positional rooms since March 15.

The Chiefs re-sign Tershawn Wharton to a one-year deal this offseason but lost Khalen Saunders, who took to free agency and signed with the New Orleans Saints. The team also re-signed former draft pick Derrick Nnadi on a one-year deal and added former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Byron Cowart just a few hours prior to adding Phil Hoskins on March 24. Kansas City also has Danny Shelton and Daniel Wise, who will work with the Chiefs this offseason and will look to remain with the team through the summer.

Brandon Williams, who signed with the Chiefs during the 2022 season, remains a free agent.

Though the defending Super Bowl champions have seven players in their defensive tackle room right now, the top of the depth chart is still rather weak aside from Chris Jones. So, they might still look to add another talented veteran via free agency or trade, or they could draft a potential starter in April.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players (other than Phil Hoskins) the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1-year deal)

TE Blake Bell (1-year deal)

DT Byron Cowart (1-year deal)

Here are the players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Jordan Franks

WR Justin Watson

S Deon Bush

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

Phil Hoskins Reacts to Re-Signing With Chiefs

After re-signing with the Chiefs, Phil Hoskins took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Chieeefffffsssss, LFG!” he wrote.

Chieeefffffsssss, LFG! — Big Snacc (@phil_hoskins) March 24, 2023

Other Twitter users reacted to the Kansas City re-signing Hoskins.

“3rd d tackle of the week…filling in that roster before draft so best available can be taken,” one Twitter user wrote.

3rd d tackle of the week…filling in that roster before draft so best available can be taken — chiefsfanatic (@belsenraat) March 24, 2023

“Bringing back a depth Practice Squad DT. Look for KC to address DT early in the draft,” another user wrote.