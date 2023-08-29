Chiefs Release Ex-Draft Pick After 2 Seasons With KC: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing third-year defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports on August 29.
Kaindoh, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2021. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 262 pounds, Kaindoh never made a name for himself in KC. As a rookie, he played in three games before landing on injured reserve on October 5 due to a high-ankle sprain. In 2022, he wasn’t active for a single game.
The addition of first-round picks George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2022 and 2023 respectively pushed Kaindoh down the depth chart. Tack on the fact that Kansas City added defensive lineman Charles Omenihu during the offseason, drafted BJ Thompson in the fifth round in April, and third-year player Malik Herring has continually improved, and Kaindoh was the obvious odd man out among the bunch come roster cutdowns.
Despite being released, Kaindoh is a potential practice squad candidate for Kansas City.
Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Releasing Joshua Kaindoh
“Happy to have him back on the PS,” one user wrote. “He has been improving each year and was an upside pick anyhow. We all knew he would take time to adjust.”
“It was time unfortunately. 4th round picks that don’t hit aren’t whiffs IMO. There are reasons why they are day 3 picks. Misses in the first three rounds are whiffs,” another user wrote.
“Kaindoh is living proof that all 5 [star] HS (high school) players with high RAS scores will not be good NFL players,” another user wrote. “I hope some one grabs him so we can add someone else…”
“This was one of the guys I was happy we took a chance on,” another user wrote. “I still believe you swing at the former 5 stars and freaks after round 3 and hope you can teach them to football.”
Chiefs Roster Cutdown Tracker
