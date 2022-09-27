Chiefs Release 6-Year NFL Veteran from Active Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have at least a veteran from their active roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs have released linebacker Elijah Lee according to the NFL’s transaction wire on September 27.

The #Chiefs have released LB Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster. He's vested so he becomes a free agent and he could be re-signed to the practice squad if he so chooses. KC also signed DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad per the league personnel notice. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) September 27, 2022

Kansas City signed Lee, 26, to a one-year deal on March 22. As a six-year NFL veteran, Lee was expected to compete for defensive reps behind second-year linebacker Nick Bolton and third-year linebacker Willie Gay. However, the play of rookie third-round pick Leo Chenal and Darius Harris, who is filling in for Gay during his four-game suspension, pushed Lee down the depth chart. That’s why the Chiefs cut ties with him at the end of the preseason and then signed him to their practice squad at the beginning of the regular season.

The Chiefs did promote Lee to the 53-player roster on September 10. Yet, outside of 8 defensive snaps in Week 1, Lee has not earned a snap outside of special teams over the last two games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Although Lee has been released by the Chiefs, that doesn’t mean his time in Kansas City is officially over. Now that he’s a free agent, Lee could re-sign to the Chiefs practice squad if Kansas City offers him another contract. Time will tell if that actually happens.

Another transaction made by the defending AFC west champions the team signing defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to the practice squad. Broughton spent time with the Chiefs last season and was active for one regular season game. This season, Kansas City placed him on the active/unable to physically perform list in early August and cut him at the end of the preseason.