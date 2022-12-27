Chiefs Release Recently Suspended Dual-Threat RB: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs released rookie wide receiver/running back Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad on Tuesday, December 27, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Ealy, 22, was one of several undrafted free agents signed by the Chiefs in the days following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was one of just two undrafted rookies that remained on the team’s practice squad up until Tuesday, the other being offensive lineman Mike Caliendo. Linebacker Zack Cochrane is the only undrafted rookie currently on the team’s 53-player roster.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon have been playing at a high level in Kansas City’s backfield this season, and Ronald Jones has backed them up on the active roster during Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s injured reserve stint. The receiver room has also been healthy overall aside from Mecole Hardman (abdomen) landing on IR.

Ealy, who had been on the practice squad since the beginning of the regular season, never saw a snap on game day during his rookie season. Health at running back and receiver played a factor in that, but it didn’t help that Ealy was suspended on October 3 for 6 games for violating the league’s performance-enhacing drug policy as well.

Ealy Was All-Purpose Stud Entering NFL

Ealy spent his collegiate career at Ole Miss and was an all-purpose stud while in the SEC. During his three years at Ole Miss, he accumulated 2,235 rushing yards, 864 return yards, 545 receiving yards, and 26 total touchdowns, according to Sports Reference. His versatility on the football field earned him All-SEC honors in each of the three years he was at Ole Miss.

While his play on the football field during his collegiate career was exceptional, football wasn’t the only sport Ealy excelled at. He was also a stud on the baseball field.

During his senior season at Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Missouri, Ealy had a .375 batting average and registered 36 runs, 24 RBIs, and 6 home runs, per MaxPreps. During his junior year of football at Jackson Prep, Ealy rushed for 1,743 yards and 32 touchdowns, which had him being dubbed as ‘the next Kyler Murray’ by Bleacher Report due to his elite play in football and baseball.

Ealy was the fourth person to earn Under Armour All-American notice in football and baseball in high school, joining Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in that group, according to NFL Media.

Ealy was drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks but did not sign. After declining scholarship offers from Alabama and Clemson, Ealy committed to Ole Miss. Ealy did play baseball at Ole Miss as well but only did so for one season (2020) due to having to undergo shoulder surgery in 2021, per the school’s website.

#OleMiss RB Jerrion Ealy isn't a fan of sitting out. He had to miss the entire 2021 baseball season & most spring practices after having shoulder surgery. He's ready. "I sat out going into my freshman year (HS). I was miserable then & I was miserable now. I will put on a show." pic.twitter.com/Jyx1d1XDdh — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) August 31, 2021

Twitter Reacts to Ealy’s Release

