Chiefs Sign Former 6-foot-3 Lions WR & Return Specialist: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent rookie receiver Chase Cota to their practice squad on September 26, according to the NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Former Oregon WR Chase Cota is signing with the #Chiefs practice squad, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. Cota was in camp with the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2023

Cota, 24, played his collegiate ball at Oregon and registered 103 catches for 1,380 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns during his five years in the PAC-12, per Sports Reference.

After going undrafted in April, Cota signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal that included $80,000 in guarantees, per Pelissero on April 29. During the 2023 preseason, Cota recorded 9 receptions on 20 targets for 111 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, according to FOX Sports. Cota also had 1 punt return during the preseason and returned it for 28 yards.

At the end of the preseason, Cota was released by the Lions.

Chase Cota Signs in Wake of Richie James Update

In Week 3, the Chiefs elevated Montrell Washington to the active roster and made him the primary in their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. In that game, Washington returned 3 punts for a total of 33 yards.

Washington was the primary punt returner in Week 3 because Richie James was placed on injured reserve (IR) on September 23 due to a knee injury. Because of his productivity during his Chiefs debut, head coach Andy Reid announced on Monday, September 25 that Washington would be the team’s primary punt returner moving forward until James returned from IR.

Montrell Washington is the cherry on top for our special teams and defense pic.twitter.com/U27XKBoFrc — Chiefs Hype (@ChiefsHype) September 26, 2023

Washington carving out a role for himself on the 53-player roster until James returns left only one wide receiver remaining on the practice squad heading into Week 4 (Cornell Powell). So, the defending Super Bowl champions added Cota to the practice squad as insurance at wide receiver and punt returner.

Andy Reid Assesses WR Room After Week 3

During the blowout win over the Bears in Week 3, tight end Travis Kelce was the leading pass catcher on the Chiefs (7-69-1 stat line). Rookie receiver Rashee Rice led all wideouts in catches (5) and yards (59), and running back Jerick McKinnon caught quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ two other touchdown passes.

Speaking to the media on September 25, Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Kansas City’s receiver room during the Week 3 victory.