Chiefs Sign Cousin of Bengals RB & Former Jets Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of transactions on Saturday, January 28, one of which was signing free agent running back La’Mical Perine to the practice squad.

To make room for Perine on the practice squad the team terminated the contract of rookie wide receiver Jerrion Ealy.

Perine entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020 out of Florida. During his two seasons with the Jets, he accumulated 72 rushing attempts for 263 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 63 receiving yards.

Perine’s stint in New York came to an end in August of 2022 when the Jets cut him at the end of the preseason. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on September 1 but was cut on September 7, and then signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 18 and remained in Miami until he was released on January 23.

It’s also worth noting that Perine is cousins with Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. The Chiefs will be facing the Bengals in an AFC Championship rematch on Sunday, January 29 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Perine is one of two running backs on Kansas City’s practice squad now, the other being veteran Melvin Gordon.

On the day of his signing, Perine took to Twitter to react to joining the Chiefs.

“Things always work in your favor when you least expect it. Stay positive and always believe in yourself…” Perine wrote.

Chiefs O-Line Ready to Protect Injured Mahomes

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City’s offensive line will have added pressure in the AFC Championship to protect its superstar quarterback.

In the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City’s offensive line will be facing a Cincinnati pass rush that didn’t record a sack against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the Divisional Round by did register 19 total pressures (12 QB hurries and 7 QB hits), per PFF.

Speaking to the media on January 27, Chiefs Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey discussed the emphasis Kansas City’s offensive line is putting on its play in the trenches headed into the Conference Championships.

“Yeah, for sure. Being in the playoffs, these games are won and lost in the trenches, so whoever’s going to be playing the best as far as the line of scrimmage, that’s who’s going to win the game,” Humphrey explained during his presser. “So, we know we have a difficult job coming up. That’s a talented front seven that they have and it’s going to be a battle so it’s going to be a fun game.”

Andy Reid and Players Speak to the Media | Press Conference 1/27

Humphrey also explained how the unit is also focused on running the ball well this time of the season.

“Yeah, I think every offensive lineman would tell you we want to be able to run the ball effectively. So yeah, definitely. You know that’s kind of a big thing for offensive linemen,” Humphrey said. “We want to win the battle up front, be able to run the ball effectively, be able to keep Pat (Mahomes) clean, things like that, so definitely going in there, that’s definitely something we want to do is run the ball well this week.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Signing Perine

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs signing La’Mical Perine.

“Wait… the Chiefs signed the cousin of Bengals RB Samaje Perine to their practice squad?? After the Bengals picked up a former Chief on waivers earlier this week? Conspiracy theorists, go to work,” one Twitter user wrote.

Wait… the Chiefs signed the cousin of Bengals RB Samaje Perine to their practice squad?? After the Bengals picked up a former Chief on waivers earlier this week? Conspiracy theorists, go to work. — Shawn Coleman (@Shawn4Coleman) January 28, 2023

“Someone in the comments said its the cousin of bengals perine. That would be crazy if theres any truth to that, could you imagine your cousin possibly getting a ring before you. Just saying,” another user wrote.