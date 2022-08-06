Chiefs Sign Former Falcons & Ravens WR to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free agent wide receiver Devin Gray, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent @alexguminski. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the #Falcons and #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2022

Gray most recently played for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL this spring. He recorded 215 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns during the league’s inaugural season, per Fox Sports.

Prior to that, Gray spent time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad from 2019-21, as well as the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Carlos Dunlap Plans to Reach 3 Lofty Goals With Chiefs

Chiefs veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap has had what many would consider a successful NFL career. He’s made multiple Pro Bowls, recorded 96 career sacks, and played in 186 total games during his 12-year NFL career, according to Pro Football Reference.

But as he enters his 13th NFL season, Dunlap, 33, still has several goals he wants to accomplish and wants to accomplish all of them with the defending AFC West champions.

“I want to get 100 sacks, I haven’t won a playoff game and I haven’t won a Super Bowl. This team gives me the best opportunity to do it,” Dunlap told the media following his first Chiefs training camp practice on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Carlos Dunlap, Spagnuolo, Moore & Wylie Speak to the Media at Training Camp 8/4 | Kansas City Chiefs Carlos Dunlap, Spagnuolo, Moore & Wylie speak at 2022 Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joe, Missouri. DC Steve Spagnuolo: 0:00 OL Andrew Wylie: 9:00 DE/OLB: Carlos Dunlap: 15:05 WR Skyy Moore: 23:18 Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs… 2022-08-04T16:05:27Z

Registering 100 career sacks is considered an elite milestone for best the pass rushers to ever play in the NFL. So it makes sense that Dunlap, who only needs four sacks to reach the century mark, would want to accomplish that this season.

Dunlap spent 11 years of his career in Cincinnati playing for the Bengals, so playoff games were few and far between for the veteran defensive end. The Bengals played in a total of five playoff games from 2011-15, and they came out of those games with an 0-5 record. The Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs during the 2021 season with Dunlap but were knocked out in the Wild-Card Round. All of this means that Dunlap has never gotten close to participating in a Super Bowl, let alone winning one.

These are the main reasons why Dunlap chose to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Chiefs at the start of training camp. Dunlap also noted that defensive tackle Chris Jones and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who Dunlap coincidentally worked out with down in Miami during the offseason, played a part in getting him to Kansas City.

Dunlap Reveals 1 Incentive in Contract

The fact that Dunlap’s contract with Kansas City was reported to be worth “up to” $8 million tells us that the deal is likely incentive-based. While we don’t know all of the incentives that are written into the contract, Dunlap did reveal what one of them is centered around:

sacks.

“I try to average eight [sacks] a year,” Dunlap explained. “I want to go for more than that, obviously. I put my money where my mouth is with the deal we did [with the Chiefs], structured it that way for incentives to increase it (career sack total).”

Money and career goals aside, Dunlap is grateful to be part of a winning organization.

“Great opportunity with a great organization,” Dunlap said of why he chose to join the Chiefs. “What they’ve done the last few years — playing against them on the other side of the ball I wanted to add my specialties to it, and we felt like we had mutual interest.”