Chiefs Sign Former 9th Overall Pick With ‘Burner’ Speed: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver John Ross III to a Reserve/Future contract, according to to ESPN’s Field Yates on Monday, January 9.

Update: the Chiefs are signing WR John Ross to a Reserve/Future deal, per source. Fun fact: the Chiefs now have the 9th and 10th picks from the 2017 NFL Draft with their franchise. pic.twitter.com/3sN6n0EeeB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2023

Ross, 27, will go down in the NFL record books as having the fastest 40 yard dash time in the NFL Combine since 1999, when an electronic clock was first used at the event. Ross ran a 4.22 at the Combine in 2017. His combine efforts paired with a very strong college resume at Washington led to Ross being drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in April of that year.

Unfortunately, Ross’ abilities didn’t translate well to the NFL. In four seasons with the Bengals, Ross registered 51 receptions on 123 targets for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in 27 total games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Ross’ elite speed wasn’t enough to earn him a second contract with Cincinnati either, let alone having his fifth-year option picked up by the team.

In 2021, Ross signed with the New York Giants. In 10 games played last season, Ross caught 11 passes on 20 targets for 224 yards and 1 touchdown. His time in New York lasted only one season, however, as Ross became a free agent in 2022 and was no re-signed by the Giants.