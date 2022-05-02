Chiefs Sign SEC Player Once Considered ‘the Next Kyler Murray’: Report

After Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs began signing undrafted prospects to fill out their roster. One player, in particular, that they signed has quite the decorated resume as he attempts to create a career in football.

The Chiefs signed undrafted rookie running back Jerrion Ealy on April 30, according to Doug Kyed of PFF.

The #Chiefs are signing Ole Miss RB Jerrion Ealy as a UDFA, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 1, 2022

Ealy spent his collegiate career at Ole Miss and was an all-purpose stud while in the SEC. During his three years at Ole Miss, he accumulated 2,235 rushing yards, 864 return yards, 545 receiving yards, and 26 total touchdowns, according to Sports Reference. His versatility on the football field earned him All-SEC honors in each of the three years he was at Ole Miss.

JERRION EALY SAID GET OFF 🤬 pic.twitter.com/b4CSwDL62b — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

While his play on the football field during his collegiate career was exceptional, football wasn’t the only sport Ealy excelled at. He was also a stud on the baseball field.

Ealy Once Considered ‘the Next Kyler Murray’

During his senior season at Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Missouri, Ealy had a .375 batting average and registered 36 runs, 24 RBIs, and 6 home runs, per MaxPreps. During his junior year of football at Jackson Prep, Ealy rushed for 1,743 yards and 32 touchdowns, which had him being dubbed as ‘the next Kyler Murray’ by Bleacher Report due to his elite play in football and baseball.

Ealy was the fourth person to earn Under Armour All-American notice in football and baseball in high school, joining Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in that group, according to NFL Media.

Ealy was drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks but did not sign. After declining scholarship offers from Alabama and Clemson, Ealy committed to Ole Miss. Ealy did play baseball at Ole Miss as well but only did so for one season (2020) due to having to undergo shoulder surgery in 2021, per the school’s website.

#OleMiss RB Jerrion Ealy isn't a fan of sitting out. He had to miss the entire 2021 baseball season & most spring practices after having shoulder surgery. He's ready. "I sat out going into my freshman year (HS). I was miserable then & I was miserable now. I will put on a show." pic.twitter.com/Jyx1d1XDdh — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) August 31, 2021

Ealy Reacts to Signing With Chiefs

After signing with Kansas City, Ealy took to Twitter to react to his first NFL deal.

“To the city and team of Kansas City thank you for the opportunity! I will not let you guys down!!” he wrote.

To the city and team of Kansas City thank you for the opportunity! I will not let you guys down!! — Jerrion Ealy (@ealy_1k) May 1, 2022

Other Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs signing Ealy.

“Jerrion Ealy is the slipperiest back in the #NFLDraft and the Kansas City Chiefs got him without even drafting him,” one user wrote.

Jerrion Ealy is the slipperiest back in the #NFLDraft and the Kansas City Chiefs got him without even drafting him 🤧pic.twitter.com/HWcCaAj9ZL — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) May 1, 2022

“The Chiefs signed Jerrion Ealy as a UDFA? That kid is a perfect fit for this offense. WOW,” another user wrote.

The Chiefs signed Jerrion Ealy as a UDFA?

That kid is a perfect fit for this offense. WOW. — Griot DiCaprio (@emceereach) May 1, 2022

“I like Ealy A LOT. Despite his size, I thought he was draftable. Great pass catcher and very quick with good vision as a runner. Maybe it’s take-lock, but I can see him being the UDFA RB that finds fantasy relevancy over the new few years,” Matt Hicks of the Rookie Big Board wrote.

Jerrion Ealy to #Chiefs I like Ealy A LOT. Despite his size, I thought he was draftable. Great pass catcher and very quick with good vision as a runner. Maybe it's take-lock, but I can see him being the UDFA RB that finds fantasy relevancy over the new few years. — Matt Hicks (@TheFF_Educator) May 1, 2022

“Jerrion Ealy is my RB18. Electric speed when healthy with excellent cutting ability. Goes fast off movement. High end receiver. Ideal zone runner. Goes down a bit too easy on contact and still raw vision when rushing the ball. Role player,” Shane P. Hallman of Draft Countdown wrote.

Jerrion Ealy is my RB18. Electric speed when healthy with excellent cutting ability. Goes fast off movement. High end receiver. Ideal zone runner. Goes down a bit too easy on contact and still raw vision when rushing the ball. Role player. #Chiefs #HallamAnalysis https://t.co/QDKeRBKNIo — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) May 1, 2022