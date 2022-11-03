Chiefs Sign Ex-Seahawks Draft Pick, 4th-Year Defender

The Kansas City Chiefs added some defensive help by way of the practice squad in Week 9. The defending AFC West champions signed safety Ugochukwu Amadi, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on Thursday, November 3.

Amadi, 25, entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. During his three seasons in Seattle, Amadi registered 106 tackles, 13 passes defended, and 6 tackles for loss, per Pro Football Reference.

In August, the Seahawks traded Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles. Nine days later, the Eagles traded him to the Tennessee Titans. On October 31, the Titans waived Amadi, who played in two games for the defending AFC South champions this season.

Amadi is one of two defensive backs on Kansas City’s practice squad, the other being Zayne Anderson.

In order to make room for Amadi on the roster, the Chiefs also released WR Dazz Newsome, who they signed on November 1.

Mahomes Talks Underrated Titans

The Chiefs will have history on their side coming out of the bye week. Andy Reid-coached teams are 20-3 coming off the bye week dating back to Reid’s time with the Eagles, per the Chiefs Wire. But there’s something to be said about Kansas City’s Week 9 opponent.

The Chiefs have a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Titans, who blew out Kansas City 27-3 during the 2021 regular season. So, the Chiefs aren’t taking the Tennessee game this season lightly, no matter when the game was taking place.

“Yeah, you got to be ready to play. Last year we weren’t ready, and they beat our (butts), so we got to make sure that we are ready to go and that it’s going to be a physical matchup,” Mahomes said of the Titans during his press conference on November 2.

“We’re going to have to go out there and play our best football. This is a team that is a lot better than I think a lot of people out on social media and in media – they don’t really talk about them. But we know that it’s a great football team coming to town. We have to play our best football.”

Mahomes also detailed how last year’s loss to Tennessee left a sour taste in his mouth.

“Any time you watch that on film and you see how you played, it wasn’t just them beating us, but we played bad and they kind of just put it down on us at the end of the day. So, for us, we have to come in with a better mentality because we understand that they’re ready to go and they’re going to have confidence, so we have to make sure we have that confidence to back up our play as well.”

Mahomes Praises Titans HC

Mahomes also explained what makes the 5-2 Titans, who leapfrogged the Chiefs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC in Week 8, such a tough matchup.