Chiefs Sign Ex-Raiders OT After Minicamp Tryout, Cut 2 Rookies

The Kansas City Chiefs made several transactions on May 9. The team signed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and released undrafted rookies Montrae Braswell and Blake Haynes according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Gutierrez was part of Kansas City’s rookie minicamp from May 6 to May 8 and apparently showed enough during his tryout to earn a contract that keeps him in town for the upcoming organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

After playing collegiate football at Minot State, Gutierrez, 24, entered the NFL undrafted in 2022. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos after during the 2022 offseason but was cut after the preseason and then signed to the New England Patriots practice squad on October 5 according to Pro Football Reference. He was released from the Patriots practice squad on October 11 and then signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad on October 25.

Over the final two months of the 2022 regular season, Gutierrez was elevated from the practice squad to Las Vegas’ active roster three separate times. In January, the Raiders signed him to a Reserve/Future contract but then waived him on May 1.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 295 pounds, Gutierrez is entering an offensive tackle room in Kansas City that includes Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith, Lucas Niang, Darrian Kinnard, Wanya Morris, Prince Tega Wanogho, and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick.

Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Here’s a look at all of the undrafted free agents the Chiefs have under contract since the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

OL Jerome Carvin (Tennessee)

S Anthony Cook (Texas)

OL Anderson Hardy (Appalachian State)

LB Cam Jones (Indiana)

DE Truman Jones (Harvard)

S Martez Manuel (Missouri)

LB Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State)

DB Isaiah Norman (Marshall)

RB Deneric Prince (Tulsa)

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

WR Tyrone Scott (Missouri State)

CB Reese Taylor (Purdue)

CB Anthony Witherstone (Merrimack)

CB Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)

Chiefs-Dolphins Game Will Be Played in Germany

On May 10, the NFL announced all of the international games that will be taking place during the 2023 regular season.

In Week 4, the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London, England. In Week 5, the Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills will play in Tottenham, England. In Week 6, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans in Tottenham. In Week 9, the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. In Week 10, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Patriots in Frankfurt.

The expectation for the 2023 season was that the defending Super Bowl champions would play host to the Dolphins, who are the team the Chiefs traded All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to during the 2022 offseason. Yet, the league has instead decided to make that an international game, which spoils the return of Hill to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023.

Fans reacted to the news of the Chiefs-Dolphins international game.

“I cant believe the NFL gave Dolphins-Chiefs to an overseas game. Wild,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is disappointing. Would’ve been fun to have the Tyreek homecoming game in KC. Fun for both fan bases,” another user wrote.

"Nooooo…..I wanted Tyreek back at Arrowhead. The crowd chants were going to be epic!!!!! A neutral site in Germany???? Ughhhhh," another user wrote.