Chiefs Sign Former First Rounder at Wide Receiver: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another wide receiver to their roster.

Kansas City is signing receiver Corey Coleman, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Comeback? The #Chiefs are signing former #Giants WR Corey Coleman, source said. Just 27, Coleman is back in the NFL after a year out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Coleman, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite being drafted 15th overall, Coleman never lived up to expectations in Cleveland. During his two seasons with the Browns, he accumulated 56 catches on 131 targets for 718 yards and five touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

During the 2018 offseason, Coleman was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick. His tenure in Buffalo was short-lived, however, as the Bills cut him after the preseason that year. He then spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Giants from 2018-20.

In 2021 as a free agent, Coleman was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He would not sign with any team during the 2021 season.

Coleman violated the PED policy, per source. https://t.co/7ydNOMTcAV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2021

Chiefs’ Receiver Room Taking Shape

The Chiefs made a splash on March 18 when they signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year, $10.75 million deal, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. That gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes another young, talented playmaker to throw to moving forward.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

The wide receivers that are locked up for the 2022 season in Kansas City as of the Coleman signing are Coleman, Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Chris Finke, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hill, Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only players that were active for a Chiefs game last season. Demarcus Robinson, another depth piece on Kansas City’s active roster last season, is an unrestricted free agent.

Among the NFL’s talented veterans that remain free agents through March 22 are Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and Cole Beasley. However, since the Chiefs have signed Smith-Schuster, it’s likely that they have spent all the money they can at the wide receiver position. The addition of Coleman further proves that narrative, as Coleman likely solidifies one of the last moves Kansas City might make at wide receiver prior to the draft.

Coleman will have to compete for a spot on the Chiefs’ regular-season roster or the practice squad this summer.

Twitter Reacts to Coleman Signing

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs signing Coleman.

“Luq Barcoo and Corey Coleman have signed with the Chiefs today. Brett Veach’s attempt at ‘two for Tuesday’,” one Twitter user wrote.

Luq Barcoo and Corey Coleman have signed with the Chiefs today. Brett Veach’s attempt at ‘two for Tuesday’ 😂 — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) March 22, 2022

“Corey Coleman has chemistry with Josh Gordon. They may be able to help each other, mentally. Another low risk/high reward move by Brett Veach. I like it,” another user wrote.

Corey Coleman has chemistry with Josh Gordon. They may be able to help each other, mentally.

Another low risk/high reward move by Brett Veach.

I like it. — Я U Ξ B Ξ И (@rueby_V) March 22, 2022

“With this Corey Coleman signing I think Veach takes a defensive player in round 1 for sure. Probably DE but maybe CB if someone is available,” another user wrote.

With this Corey Coleman signing I think Veach takes a defensive player in round 1 for sure. Probably DE but maybe CB if someone is available — Levi🔥 (@Levelup_Levi) March 22, 2022

“Chiefs are taking a weird approach to FA so far. Instead of trying to build their defense for a offensive heavy AFC West they are just stacking more to the offense. Like they added Justin Reid to the defense who is a downgrade from Mathieu and signed JuJu and Corey Coleman,” another user wrote.

Chiefs are taking a weird approach to FA so far. Instead of trying to build their defense for a offensive heavy AFC West they are just stacking more to the offense.

Like they added Justin Reid to the defense who is a downgrade from Mathieu and signed JuJu and Corey Coleman — Jarin Vallinas (@jarin_vallinas) March 22, 2022