Chiefs Sign Emergency Kicker With Harrison Butker’s Week 18 Status in Question

In wake of kicker Harrison Butker suffering an injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing Matthew Wright to their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on January 6.

With K Harrison Butter questionable to play tomorrow against the Raiders, the Chiefs are signing K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source. Wright kicked in 2 games for KC and 4 games for the Steelers earlier this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2023

Butker surfaced on the injury report in Week 18 due to back spasms. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid acknowledged on December 4 that they might add another kicker in case Butker wasn’t healthy enough to play in Saturday’s regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Butker isn’t healthy enough to play in Week 18, Kansas City will have to promote Wright from the practice squad to the game day roster.

Wright Played 2 Games for Chiefs This Season

After Butker injured his ankle in Kansas City’s regular season opener, the Chiefs signed kicker Matt Ammendola as Butker’s replacement for the following 2 games. In the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ammendola was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and also made his only point-after attempt. The following week, which was Kansas City’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Ammendola was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and missed his lone point-after attempt.

The Chiefs released Ammendola on Monday, September 26. The following day, the AFC West champions signed Wright, 26.

Wright entered the league undrafted out of Central Florida in 2020. He first caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and was active for 3 games during the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, Wright joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and was active for 13 games, making 21-of-24 field goal attempts and 13-of-15 point-after attempts.

In Weeks 4 and 5 of this season, Wright made 8-of-8 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 point-after attempts for the Chiefs, which included setting the franchise record for longest field goal made (59 yards). Unfortunately for Wright, his record was short-lived, as Butker returned to the lineup in Week 6 and made a 62-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Wright's field goal from 59-YARDS IS GOOD 🚨 The Raiders lead the Chiefs 20-10 at half.#LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/Zj0ygkXA21 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2022

Wright was sent back down to the practice squad in Week 6 and remained there until he was poached by the Steelers on November 9.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Signing Wright

Twitters users reacted to the Chiefs signing Wright to their practice squad, as well as Butker’s injury.

“Chiefs legend Matthew wright is back. He’s gonna retake the longest field goal in chiefs history. Book it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Chiefs legend Matthew wright is back. He’s gonna retake the longest field goal in chiefs history. Book it https://t.co/vmbvEhxUi1 — Ethan Matsil (@ethanmat01) January 6, 2023

“Something to watch. The Chiefs have looked quite vulnerable these past several weeks, and despite their woes, the Raiders simply look better to me,” another user wrote.

Something to watch. The Chiefs have looked quite vulnerable these past several weeks, and despite their woes, the Raiders simply look better to me. https://t.co/iVul567j3v — LovinBlue (@LovinBlue) January 6, 2023

“With Harrison Butker’s struggles, the Chiefs need to be more aggressive on 4th down in the playoffs than they have been in the regular season,” another user wrote. “Can’t settle for a 55 yard FG on a 4th and 2 anymore.”

With Harrison Butker's struggles, the Chiefs need to be more aggressive on 4th down in the playoffs than they have been in the regular season. Can't settle for a 55 yard FG on a 4th and 2 anymore. — Noah Gray burner (@TheGoatMahomes) January 5, 2023

“Sad to see such a great kicker lose so much after a seemingly minor ankle issue. Nothing minor in this sport,” another user wrote.

Sad to see such a great kicker lose so much after a seemingly minor ankle issue. Nothing minor in this sport. — Robert Holmes (@HolmesRobert21) January 4, 2023

“I’m beginning to wonder if they bring in a new kicker next year tbh…at least for competition as this year has been very rough for HB [Harrison Butker]..” another user wrote.

I'm beginning to wonder if they bring in a new kicker next year tbh…at least for competition as this year has been very rough for HB.. — Justa Dreamr (@DreamrJusta) January 4, 2023

“Yeah seems like this play it safe strategy really worked with his first injury this year,” another user wrote. “His first game back he missed a PAT and a game tying FG.”