Chiefs Sign XFL Touchdown Reception Leader, Waive 2 Injured Players

The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves leading up to their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

The defending Super Bowl champions signed receiver Juwan Green, waived receiver Kekoa Crawford with an injury designation, and also waived cornerback Anthony Witherstone from the Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement, per the NFL’s personnel notice on August 21.

What to Know About Chiefs’ Transactions

Juwan Green, 25, entered the NFL undrafted out of Albany in 2020. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons during the summer of 2020 and was also on their practice squad during the 2021 season. After being released by the team mid-season in 2021, Green joined the Detroit Lions practice squad in December of that year. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans on June 1, 2022, but was waived by the team on July 28, 2022.

The 6-foot, 187-pound wideout then took his talents to the XFL this spring and played for the Seattle Sea Dragons. In 10 games played, Green recorded 29 receptions for 420 yards and had a league-leading 6 touchdowns.

Green’s best game in the XFL came in a loss to the DC Defenders on April 9 in which he caught 7-of-10 targets for a season-high 142 yards and 2 touchdowns, per The Football Database. He also caught 2 more touchdowns against the Defenders on April 30.

Juwan Green : 7 catches for a season-high 142 yards & 2 TD's on 10 targets pic.twitter.com/8kKSWHu0xw — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 10, 2023

Kekoa Crawford entered the NFL undrafted out of Cal in 2021. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 season and then signed with the Chiefs on June 15 after a successful minicamp tryout.

With the Chiefs having a loaded receiver room that has been highly competitive in training camp and the preseason, Crawford’s chances of making Kansas City’s 53-player roster or the practice squad come September were very slim. Being waived with an injury designation does however open the chance for Crawford to clear waivers and revert to Kansas City’s Reserve/Injured list. From there, the team can then release him with an injury settlement.

Anthony Witherstone entered the NFL undrafted out of Merrimack this spring. He joined Kansas City for minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) but was released in a corresponding move to make room for Crawford on the roster in June.

The Chiefs brought Witherstone back into the fold at the start of training camp, but he was waived on August 15 with an injury settlement before clearing waivers and reverting to Kansas City’s Reserve/Injured list.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Transactions

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to Kansas City’s transactions on August 21.

“Watching a little bit of new Chiefs WR Juwan Green(@304_wan), really like the way he helps his QB by finding soft spots against zone defense after a play breaks down. It’s a trait that this staff really seeks out,” Arrowhead Live wrote.

Watching a little bit of new Chiefs WR Juwan Green(@304_wan), really like the way he helps his QB by finding soft spots against zone defense after a play breaks down. It’s a trait that this staff really seeks out. #Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PD4P8UhOWK — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) August 21, 2023

“That’s the 60th @XFL2023 player to sign on with an NFL team,” Mike Mitchell of Fansided wrote. “Green is very talented. It’s surprising however that his teammate Jahcour Pearson is not among the 60 XFL players who have signed.”

That’s the 60th @XFL2023 player to sign on with an NFL team. Green is very talented. It’s surprising however that his teammate Jahcour Pearson is not among the 60 XFL players who have signed. — Mike Mitchell (@ByMikeMitchell) August 21, 2023

“Why did they sign another wide receiver? I thought we had too many already,” another user wrote.

Why did they sign another wide receiver? I thought we had too many already — dudebroman (@TheGuyToTalkTo) August 21, 2023

“Flabbergasted that KC signed Juwan Green over 4.2 Jachour Pearson but Green is Andy’s [Reid] type. Right around 6′ and not insanely fast but quick,” another user wrote.

Flabbergasted that KC signed Juwan Green over 4.2 Jachour Pearson but Green is Andy's type. Right around 6' and not insanely fast but quick https://t.co/Gzbg1Jaz2Z — Arrowhead First 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@ArrowheadFirst) August 22, 2023

“But why didn’t they use that money for Chris Jones?!?!? – alot of the Kingdom,” another user wrote.