Chiefs Should Trade All-Pro if Extension Talks Stall, Says Analyst

One of the easiest ways for the Kansas City Chiefs to free up cap space this offseason is to give a contract extension to All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has one year remaining on his four-year, $80 million deal.

But if the Chiefs aren’t able to agree to terms on an extension with Jones, one NFL analyst believes it’ll be time for Kansas City to trade away its superstar defensive tackle.

“Making him the highest-paid defensive lineman in the game would be the preferable outcome, but the Chiefs can’t afford to blow the market away,” Rucker Haringey of FanSided wrote. “If Jones’ asking price is too high they should consider dealing him for multiple first-round picks.”

Chris Jones Coming Off of All-Pro Campaign

For the better part of his career, Chris Jones has been considered the second-best defensive tackle in the NFL, second to only Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald. Yet, Jones’s efforts this past season thrust him into the conversation of being the best interior defender in the NFL.

During the 2022-2023 regular season, Jones recorded 77 total pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles, according to PFF. His 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL.

One of the best performances of Jones’s career came during the AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a game-wrecker in that outing, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

Chances of Jones Turning Down Extension Are Low

Chris Jones has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t want to play anywhere else other than in Kansas City.

“Kansas City, I know I don’t talk about it much but I want to be a Chief for life,” Jones said prior to winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020. “I plan to stay here forever, man, and win not only one championship, two, three, four. We got to build a dynasty here.”

As for what he has said recently about a potential contract extension, Jones was asked about it prior to Super Bowl LVII.

“I never really worry about that. I’ve got agents for it,” Jones said during his press conference on February 8, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report. “It’ll eventually work itself out.”

There’s little doubt that the Chiefs and Jones won’t be able to agree on a contract extension this offseason. The defending Super Bowl champions can pay him handsomely while also manipulating his cap hit for the upcoming season to free up cap space. It’s a win-win for all parties involved, which is why Jones, a former second-round pick of the Chiefs, likely isn’t being traded anytime soon.

