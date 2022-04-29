Chiefs Involved in Trade Discussion for 1,000-Yard WR During Draft: Report

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, once one wide receiver went off the board, panic mode set in around the league, forcing more teams to trade up and get one of the top pass-catchers in the draft.

It started when the Atlanta Falcons took USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick. The New York Jets then took Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick. The New Orleans Saints traded up to get OSU’s Chris Olave at pick 11. The Detroit Lions traded up to draft Alabama’s Jameson Williams at pick 12. The Washington Commanders took Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at pick 16. Lastly, the Tennessee Titans traded away receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, and as part of the trade acquired the 18th overall pick and selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

The first round marked the first time in the common draft era that six wide receivers were taken in the top 20 picks, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

With receivers going early and often in the first round, it left Kansas City with no chance of acquiring one of the coveted pass-catchers unless they paid a premium to do so. Instead, the Chiefs chose their spot to be aggressive and double-dipped on defensive talent on Day 1 instead.

However, that doesn’t mean Kansas City didn’t try to get a talented receiver during the first round. In fact, they tried to trade for a veteran.

Chiefs Were in Trade Discussion for Marquise Brown

The Chiefs along with the Green Bay Packers were in trade discussions for then-Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Day 1 of the draft, according to Brown on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Although Kansas City was involved in trade discussions, Baltimore opted to send Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with a third-round pick in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Brown also revealed on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he had requested the trade, and explained that it was because he was unhappy with the Ravens’ offensive system.

Now that he’s in Arizona, Brown is once again paired with quarterback Kyle Murray, who he played with in college at Oklahoma.

Brown, 24, is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, per Pro Sports Reference. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but because he was drafted in the first round back in 2019, the Cardinals have the option to excercise Brown’s fifth-year option, which they plan to do, according to ESPN.

