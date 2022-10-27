Chiefs Trade Multiple Picks for NFC First-Round WR: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded a conditional third-round pick and sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on October 27.

Toney, 23, entered the league as a first-round pick (20th overall) of the Giants in 2021 out of Florida. Since then, his time with the Giants has been riddled with injuries, but he did manage 38 receptions for 420 yards in 10 games played during the 2021 season, per Pro Football Reference. This season, Toney has played in two games for New York, recording just two catches in those games.

Scouting Report of Toney

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein did a write-up on Toney leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Slot talent who competes like a player bigger than his listed size,” Zierlein wrote. “Toney has battled injuries, which helped cap his production until the 2020 season, when it finally clicked for the entire offense. His routes can look like one-on-one isolation basketball moves at times, but he has the ability to make instant cuts and break his routes off sharply. He could become a much more creative and consistent route runner in due time. He’s an atypical NFL slot in some ways and is likely to do his best work in a scheme that allows him plenty of run-after-catch opportunities. He’ll need more polish but should contribute right away as a receiver and punt returner.”

Based on the compensation used to acquire Toney and his contract, this is a good trade for the Chiefs. Toney still has two years remaining on his rookie contract along with a potential fifth-year option, which brings a talented receiver into Kansas City with minimal finances attached to him for several years.

Toney will join a Chiefs receiver room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and rookie Skyy Moore.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Trading for Toney

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs trading for Toney.

“Win for both teams. Toney drew a ton of Tyreek Hill comparisons pre-Draft,” one Twitter user wrote. “Nice haul for the Giants who move on from a bad pick under the old regime. Chiefs get their Hill replacement potentially.”

“Best case scenario for my Bills… it’s not OBJ or DJ Moore. Who are they taking snaps away from to put Toney on the field? Why would they take snaps away from that player to put Toney on the field?” another user wrote.

“Giants traded him bc he’s been a distraction. Chiefs wanted him for his upside. Seems to make sense on both sides,” another user wrote.

“Good for Toney getting a fresh start in a good spot,” another user wrote. “It wasn’t going to work out in New York. Stale taste right now trading a late 1st Rounder for a 3rd and a 6th.”

“Guy is not all in and he has major maturity issues dating back to his Florida days,” another user wrote. “If he can work through those things he could be an amazing player, he is electric with the ball in his hands. Wishing him the best!”