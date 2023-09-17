Insider Reveals Chiefs’ Plan for All-Pro Chris Jones in 2024

Though All-Pro defensive tackle has ended his contract holdout after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, there is concern looming within Chiefs Kingdom as to what will happen to Jones in 2024 when his contract expires.

As it stands, there are three options that exist for Jones in 2024: 1) Jones and the team agree to a new deal, 2) Jones takes to free agency and signs with another team, or 3) Kansas City uses the franchise tag on Jones.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the last option is likely off the table.

“If the Chiefs were to tag Jones after the season, the price tag would be expected to be about $32 million. Kansas City also is projected to be right at the salary cap when the new league year starts in 2024, so it would be incredibly challenging, if not impossible, to clear out the corresponding room to tag Jones, based on a review of their contractual obligations,” Schefter wrote on September 17. “The Chiefs would have to release or restructure the contracts of too many players to be able to tag Jones.

“Therefore, even if they could tag Jones, they are not expected to do so, creating a situation in which the star defensive tackle is almost assured of becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024, if he so chooses.”

Chris Jones Not Looking Past 2023 Season

Speaking to the media for the first time since ending his contract holdout on September 11, Chris Jones made it clear he’s focused on the 2023 season and isn’t concerned about what happens once his one-year deal expires in 2024.

“I can’t look forward to next year,” Jones said during his September 13 press conference. “Right now we’re focused on — I’m glad to be back this year — this is my last year. Hopefully, we can work something out after the year long-term.”

But Jones did make something very clear during his presser:

He is happy with the deal he struck with the Chiefs.

“Absolutely. I chose my representation, like, years ago,” Jones said about his agents, the Katz Brothers. “I kind of made that decision to not come to [training] camp. I didn’t want to be a distraction by holding in. I’m super pleased with how it turned out. I’m back in the building, I’m excited to be back. Thankful for the organization. They [were] able to boost my salary up to make up for the fines and everything. I’m super grateful for that.”

Chris Jones Expected to Play in Week 2

With Chris Jones ending his contract holdout at the beginning of Week 2 preparation, head coach Andy Reid made it clear the team would play it by ear to determine what Jones’s status will be for Week 2, when Kansas City faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Despite being a limited participant in practice all week, Jones had no game designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. According to Adam Schefter on September 17, Jones will be on a limited snap count for the Chiefs-Jaguars game.

“Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones will make his season debut today in Jacksonville and is expected to play anywhere from 20-30 play, mainly pass downs and big plays, per sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to X.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Jaguars game is at 12 p.m. Central time.