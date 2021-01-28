Chiefs Unveil Official Uniform Color for Super Bowl LV

When the Kansas City Chiefs look to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the second straight season and third time in franchise history, they’ll be in their red home uniforms. Tuesday evening, the team’s Twitter account provided a first look at the shiny shirts, embossed with this year’s official Super Bowl logo.

Oh my 😍 pic.twitter.com/JXIlhktipA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2021

For reference, the defending champions also wore red during their Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. If luck is on their side, this might be the first indication of a solid winning streak for Andy Reid’s men.

The NFC has the home-team advantage this year, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were granted the opportunity to select first. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ll be dressed in white jerseys and pewter pants.

Bucs will be wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants for Super Bowl LV, while the Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Tom Brady Has a Winning Record in White Jerseys

Though it may be strange for the Bucs to be the home team in away jerseys, there is apparently a reason behind this decision. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady boasts a 4-1 record in the Super Bowl while he’s wearing white, so they might even be more superstitious than the Chiefs.

There’s actually a method to the madness that is the Bucs wearing white in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is 4-1 all-time when wearing white in Super Bowls (he’s 2-2 in blue). And 13 of the last 16 Super Bowls have been won by teams wearing white, per @ESPNStatsInfo. https://t.co/wCnTSnA9FZ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 28, 2021

Not to mention, the NFC champions have won each of the last three playoffs games while dressed in away uniforms. A quest to make it a perfect run? Not if Patrick Mahomes and company can stop them.

This year’s Super Bowl winner will also have a say regarding which conference will come out on top when it comes to title records. Both the AFC and NFC have 27 wins in the big game, with the latter winning straight Super Bowls over a 13 year period between 1985-1997. Since 2000, the AFC has a 13-6 Super Bowl history, with Brady contributing to many of those wins during his time with the New England Patriots.

Bruce Arians Expresses Concern About Facing the Chiefs

Uniform trends might indicate winning streaks, but it all boils down to how teams perform when the game kicks off February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Though Bucs head coach Bruce Arians faced the Chiefs in the regular season, he nonetheless still harbors nerves when asked about the looming rematch.

During his time with the media Monday morning, the 68-year-old admitted he’s none too thrilled with the challenge of stopping Kansas City’s indomitable offense.

“I mean, you go back and you look at the game and what matchups you had,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and [Travis] Kelce and [Patrick] Mahomes. That’s a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it.”

The former Chiefs running back coach also briefly touched on the regular season defeat to the Chiefs on November 29, adding that he learned some lessons he’ll definitely carry with him next weekend.

“You learn from mistakes and you learn from really good things. There were some really good things in that game, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to build on.”

