Chiefs Urged to Sign 3-Time All-Pro DT Before Offseason Ends

A position for the Kansas City Chiefs that could have used some upgrading heading into the offseason but still hasn’t been addressed is defensive tackle.

Three-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones and 2018 third-round pick Derrick Nnadi make up the top of the depth chart along the interior defensive line. Outside of them, Kansas City has Tershawn Wharton, Taylor Stallworth, Khalen Saunders, and Cortez Broughton.

During the 2021 season, the Chiefs tallied 31 total sacks as a team, which ranked 29th in the entire NFL, per StatMuse. The defense also graded out at 53.3 overall in run defense by PFF, which ranked 16th in the league.

Jones is the only defensive tackle on the roster that can consistently disrupt plays from the inside. Because of that, it wouldn’t hurt for the Chiefs to sign one of the talented free agent veterans still on the market and situationally plug them in alongside Jones to make the pass rush more effective in 2022.

That’s why Bleacher Report is suggesting a few potential additions for Kansas City at defensive tackle, one of which is a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.

Chiefs Urged to Sign Ndamukong Suh

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named one move every NFL team should make during the remainder of the offseason. For the Chiefs, he named four players the defending AFC West champions could sign at the defensive tackle position, one of which was veteran Ndamukong Suh.

“Even if the Chiefs expect Nnadi to make strides in a contract year, they should add to their rotation on the interior to mask a glaring weakness up front. Eddie Goldman, Danny Shelton or Tyeler Davison could take snaps on early downs. Veach can also spend a little more money and make an offer to Ndamukong Suh.”

While Goldman, Shelton, and Davison would certainly be cheaper to sign than Suh, what shouldn’t be overlooked is why. Suh — a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — has a long history of succeeding at an elite level in the NFL. He is 35 years old and at the tail end of his career, but that doesn’t mean he can’t provide situational value for the Chiefs.

Last season, Suh played in all 17 regular-season games for the Buccaneers and recorded 27 tackles, 13 QB hits, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery, according to Pro Football Reference. In two playoff games, he registered 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and .5 sacks.

Chiefs Likely to Wait for Orlando Brown Jr. First

There have been zero known discussions among Chiefs brass about adding another defensive tackle before training camp. However, if they did want to add a defensive tackle they would likely hold contract extension negotiations with starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. first before they did so.

Brown was franchise tagged this offseason by Kansas City, which brings with it a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2022 season. Locking him up long term while also reducing his cap number is beneficial to the Chiefs, who are waiting on Brown to start those negotiations.

“He’s still working to get an agent,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Brown, who was not present for Kansas City’s organized team activities (OTAs) on May 25 and 26. “He’s interviewing these different people. So once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida. So he is getting his work in.”

With Brown potentially earning a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid left tackles in the NFL, it would make sense for the Chiefs to get that squared away before they thought about signing anyone off the street.