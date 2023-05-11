Chiefs Urged to Sign Former 69-Game Starter for Cowboys

The asking price among the NFL players remaining in free agency took a steep drop once the 2023 NFL Draft occurred. That’s why PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes the Kansas City Chiefs should strike while the iron’s hot and sign veteran cornerback Anthony Brown.

“The Chiefs’ young collection of cornerbacks played quite well en route to a Lombardi Trophy in 2022, but a veteran depth option with experience as a man cover cornerback could make a lot of sense to round out the offseason,” Spielberger wrote on May 9. “Brown had a down year in 2022 yet earned a career-high 69.0 coverage grade in 2021 on more than 1,000 snaps, posting 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He could be great insurance on the back end for Kansas City.”

Anthony Brown a Solid NFL Veteran

Anthony Brown, 29, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. He became a key component of Dallas’s defense immediately upon entering the NFL, which paved the way to 69 career starts for Brown over the last seven seasons with the Cowboys. During that timeframe, he accumulated 324 tackles, 59 passes defended, and 9 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown scored first career TD today on scoop-and-score. Why so chill after? AB: "My mom texted me before the game and was like ‘If you make a play, don’t do nothing crazy. Just go back to the huddle.'" Mama always knows 😂pic.twitter.com/6Qt4JMppw6 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 12, 2020

On December 10, Brown was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles during the 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on December 4.

Cowboys Country’s Mike Fisher reported on April 10 that Brown is rehabbing under the Cowboys’ supervision. Though Brown remains a free agent, chances are that Dallas has intentions of re-upping with Brown since the two parties are still working together two months into his free agency stint and over five months after he sustained his injury. But for the sake of argument, let’s just say there’s a chance he can be coerced into signing with another team.

The cornerbacks on the Chiefs’ current roster that are returning from last season are L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and DiCaprio Bootle. Kansas City drafted Chamarri Conner and Nic Jones this offseason and added rookies Anthony Witherstone, Reese Taylor, Kahlef Hailassie, and Isaiah Norman as well as fourth-year corner Lamar Jackson after the draft.

With Sneed — who has only played three seasons in the NFL — by far the most experienced player among the top cornerbacks on Kansas City’s depth chart, it would help the team to add another veteran to the bunch as a depth piece for the overall youthful group. Brown fits the mold for the type of role with the Chiefs.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs are $470, 244 over the cap as it currently stands. That includes the recent signings of running back Jerick McKinnon (one year, $1.16 million) and offensive tackle Donovan Smith (one year, $3 million).

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1 year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1 year, $1.16 million)

OT Donovan Smith (1 year, $3 million)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez

CB Lamar Jackson

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents: