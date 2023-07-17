Chiefs Urged to Sign $72 Million WR After Missing Out on DeAndre Hopkins

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are officially out of the running for DeAndre Hopkins, the team might look elsewhere within the free agency pool to add another veteran to their youthful receiver room ahead of training camp.

That’s why ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo believes the defending Super Bowl champions should consider signing free agent receiver, Kenny Golladay.

“Golladay could provide the Chiefs with a reliable target in the red zone and could help make their receiver corps even deeper,” Flojo wrote on July 17.

What to Know About Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay, 29, entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2017. Nicknamed “Babytron”, Golladay was expected to succeed Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson as Detroit’s WR1 early in his career and did so early on in his NFL career.

After a quiet rookie season, Golladay rattled off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s go-to receiver and earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in 2019 due to a 65-1190-11 stat line.

The problem that has existed with Golladay since that 2019 season is consistency. He missed 11 games in 2020 before signing a four-year $72 million contract with the New York Giants during the following offseason. During his two seasons with the Giants, he registered 602 receiving yards on 43 catches and 1 touchdown in 26 regular season games played.

Golladay didn’t come close to matching his production on the field with the money paid to him by New York, and as a result, he was cut by the Giants on February 28 despite the team having to take on $14.7 million in dead money per Over The Cap.

Should Chiefs Consider Signing Kenny Golladay?

As it stands, the Chiefs’ receiver room consists of Marquez-Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, John Ross, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Kekoa Crawford, Ty Fryfogle, Nikko Remigio, and Jerrion Ealy.

Though Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can raise the level of play around him, Kansas City would be better off without Golladay, unless he’s willing to sign a contract that is purely incentive-laden. Adding a player to the roster that has been inconsistent health-wise and production-wise to a position group with a lot of promising talent isn’t a good use of cap space for the Chiefs.

Kansas City — if they are able to free up cap space via a Chris Jones extension — should spend its money elsewhere.

Twitter Chats About Chiefs Receivers

Twitter users have been discussing the state of Kansas City’s receiver room in the wake of free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins signing with the Tennessee Titans on July 16.

“I remember last season saying how satisfying it would be if the Chiefs won the SB with the receivers we had rather than getting a big name FA,” one user wrote. “I feel the same about this season. Besides, Chiefs need a WR who actually practices bc you never know what the offense is cooking up!”

“There were 10 deadline trades in the NFL last year. 2x more than any previous season,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “The Chiefs have done a midseason trade 2 years in a row. If KC is unhappy with how their receivers look once the season gets rolling, they can shop for a deal. Hopkins wasn’t the only option.”