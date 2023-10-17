Chiefs Trade Rumor Links Matt Nagy’s Bears Draft Pick With 4.3 Speed to KC

The Chicago Bears, who were coached by now-Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy prior to the Matt Eberflus regime, could be looking to sell off assets after a 1-5 start to the season. That’s why Justin Churchill of A to Z Sports believes the Chiefs could take advantage of the Bears’ situation ahead of the October 31 trade deadline by acquiring fourth-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

“Darnell Mooney is on a bad Bears offense and has been rumored to have been shopped so far this season. The connection is there, as he played for Matt Nagy in Chicago before, so he would know some of the same verbiage,” Churchill wrote on October 17.

“Mooney has the speed that the Chiefs covet in a receiver and can be a deep threat in this offense.”

What to Know About Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2020, which was the second-to-last year Matt Nagy was the head coach in Chicago.

Mooney’s best seasons in the NFL came when Nagy was with the Bears. During his rookie season, he registered 61 receptions on 98 targets for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. During his breakout campaign in 2021, Mooney — who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 173 pounds — caught 81-of-140 targets for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns.

After recording a 40-493-2 stat line during the 2022 season, Mooney — who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine — is off to another slow start this season with a 10-152-1 stat line through six games.

Mooney is in the final year of his rookie deal, which has him on the books with a $3.06 million cap hit for the 2023 season, according to Over The Cap.

Would Darnell Mooney Fit Into Chiefs’ Offense?

Darnell Mooney has the ability to play outside the numbers and in the slot, which makes him a versatile piece the Chiefs could utilize this season.

Kansas City does not currently have a receiver on the roster who can consistently challenge defenses downfield. The best deep threat the defending Super Bowl champions have is Justin Watson — who is averaging 21.9 yards per catch through six games — but he dislocated his elbow in the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos and will be out several weeks as a result. The second best is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has just 116 yards on 7 catches so far this season.

Mooney — who can succeed in underneath routes and downfield — fits the bill of an inexpensive player the Chiefs could trade for and utilize right away.

The question that remains is if the defending Super Bowl champions would be willing to give Mooney a contract extension. If they aren’t, then they would be paying Chicago for a half-season rental, as Mooney will be a free agent in 2024. Depending on the compensation the Chiefs would potentially have to give the Bears in exchange for Mooney, trading for him for half a season of production may or may not be worth it for Kansas City depending on how long the team’s postseason run is in early 2024.

Either way, trading for Mooney (if he is actually available for trade) should be considered by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.