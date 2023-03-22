Chiefs Urged to Trade for Stud WR in Line for $73 Million Payday

Though DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. have been the popular options named for the Kansas City Chiefs to potentially acquire this offseason, there are other, more under-the-radar options the Chiefs could make a move for this offseason to add a No. 1 receiver to their roster.

That’s why Jacob Millham of Arrowhead Addict believes the defending Super Bowl champions should try to pry fourth-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts.

“Pittman is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Colts, with a run-first offense and floundering quarterback depth chart, are not in line to retain him beyond 2023,” Millham wrote on March 22. “The receiver free-agent market cooled off this offseason, so a team may not have to break the bank for Pittman’s next contract. But the Colts may not take a chance and look to recoup draft capital now and move on from the former USC Trojan.”

Michael Pittman a Budding Star in NFL

Michael Pittman Jr., 25, was a second-round draft pick of the Colts in 2020. Despite three straight years with three different quarterbacks since entering the league, Pittman has accumulated 227 receptions, 2,510 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns since entering the league according to Pro Football Reference.

During the 2022 season with a struggling Matt Ryan under center in Indianapolis, Pittman, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 223 pounds, managed to notch career-highs in targets (141), catches (99), and catch percentage (70.2%).

2023 marks the final year of Pittman’s rookie deal with the Colts. According to Spotrac, Pittman’s market value is projected to land him a four-year deal worth $73.6 million in 2024.

Indianapolis, which doesn’t have any big-ticket free agents in 2024 outside of running back Jonathan Taylor, could opt to hold onto Pittman and pay him next offseason. However, if the Colts wanted to avoid paying Pittman and instead rely on the organization’s innate ability to develop young pass catchers, trading Pittman this offseason or prior to the November trade deadline would be a wise decision.

State of the Chiefs Receiver Room

As it stands, the Chiefs have three wide receivers on the roster that played meaningful snaps during the 2022 season and are under contract for the 2023 season: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore.

The defending Super Bowl champions also have Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Jerrion Ealy, who will all work with the team this offseason and battle to remain in Kansas City come September.

JuJu Smith-Schuster took to free agency this offseason and signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the New England Patriots. Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson also took to free agency but have yet to sign a deal with an NFL team.

Twitter users have been chatting about Kansas City’s receiver room ad nauseam.

“I’m not sure what the Chiefs plan is at the WR position, but I’m thinking they wait until draft weekend/after the draft on guys like Odell and Nuk if they’re still available, so we may be waiting a while,” Arrowhead Live wrote. “Imo if a guy like Flowers or JSN fall into our range we could see a trade up and if not maybe then they turn towards a veteran. Just my feeling on it.”

“2nd straight year the Chiefs will move on without their leading WR from the season before,” Adam Teicher of ESPN wrote. “Plenty of work for them to do there again.”