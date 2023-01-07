Fans Erupt Over Chiefs ‘Flexing’ on Raiders in Week 18 [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs made a lot of things look easy during their Week 18 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To the point where it looked like they were trolling the Raiders in the first half.

Late in the first half of the regular season finale, the Chiefs offense huddled up deep in Las Vegas territory and did something that might have never been done on an NFL field before: they began to spin around.

I will forever declare this as ring around the rosie. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LHzQxubhTt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 7, 2023

The offense then broke the huddle while still spinning, and lined up in a wildcat formation with running back Jerick McKinnon taking the snap, tight end Travis Kelce to his left, receiver Kadarius Toney to his right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the tailback. McKinnon took the snap and handed it off to Toney, who took off to the left, broke a tackle, and stumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

The play was called back due to a holding call on center Creed Humphrey, who looked like he pancaked the defender more than anything else. Nevertheless, Kansas City scored on the following play by way of a Toney end around.

Although wildcat formations are fairly popular in the NFL, doing it while performing in-huddle antics as well is unusual to see. That’s why Twitter users had lots to say about the play during Kansas City’s 12-play, 98-yard drive.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs TD Play

“Andy Reid flexing on ‘em,” Tanya Ray Fox of FS1 wrote in response to Toney’s touchdown-scoring play in Week 18.

Andy Reid flexing on ‘em https://t.co/fs13YxrEsh — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) January 7, 2023

“When [New York Giants general manager Dave] Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney and said he was gonna use him creatively, this is what he was talking about,” another Twitter user wrote.

When Gettleman drafted Kadarius Toney and said he was gonna use him creatively, this is what he was talking about https://t.co/3eszGXfHaO — Koharski's Donuts (@koharskisdonuts) January 7, 2023

“This is the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen on a football field this season and Kayvon Thibodeaux did snow angels next to an injured nick foles then curry’d on the sideline after lmao,” another user wrote.

This is the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen on a football field this season and Kayvon Thibodeaux did snow angels next to an injured nick foles then curry’d on the sideline after lmao https://t.co/jaOPnjvUTL — KSG 🦦 (@KSG_SKOL) January 7, 2023

“The fact this was called for a hold blows. Should’ve just let it count on the fact that the Raiders got absolutely disrespected,” Danny Burke of VSiN wrote. “Just about sums up their season.”

The fact this was called for a hold blows. Should’ve just let it count on the fact that the Raiders got absolutely disrespected 😂 Just about sums up their season https://t.co/ov6LtGr01q — Danny Burke (@dannyburke5) January 7, 2023

“Holding or not (and I think not), the NFL should have let this play stand due to sheer creativity alone,” another user wrote.

Holding or not (and I think not), the NFL should have let this play stand due to sheer creativity alone. https://t.co/Gf414sxmcf — David Olschki (@DavidOlschki) January 7, 2023

“@creed_humphrey tossed a soul into the pits of hell and gets called for holding. Get out with that penalty,” another user wrote.