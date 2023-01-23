Chiefs Release CB Following Update in Battery case

The Kansas City Chiefs began the week of preparation leading up to the AFC Championship Game by releasing a veteran.

The Chiefs waived defensive back and special teams ace Chris Lammons on January 23.

Lammons, 26, entered the NFL undrafted and spent his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Chiefs in Year 2, which was in 2020. Since joining the Chiefs, Lammons has cemented himself as a core special teamer in Kansas City. He led the team in special teams snaps during the regular season with 322, according to Pro Football Reference.

Being waived means Lammons is subject to waivers, which means any other team can put in a claim for him. If he clears waivers he will become a free agent and can sign with any team.

Lammons Cut Leading to Another Move?

It just so happens that on the same day Lammons was released it was also announced that a preliminary hearing was set for Lammons, along with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and two others in their battery case stemming from Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas in 2022.

On February 17, 2022, Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center and was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery,” per court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 after no negotiations were heard on Monday, January 23, according to court records obtained by KSNV-TV on January 23.

With that being said — it was surprising that Kansas City parted ways with Lammons.

Even if the Chiefs wanted to activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve and needed to free up a roster spot, Lammons didn’t appear to be one of the top choices to release. Yet, Lammons now finds himself as a free agent in the week leading up to the Conference Championships.

Expect a corresponding move in the near future by the AFC West champions as they gear up for a rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Title Game on Sunday, January 29.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Cutting Lammons

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs waiving Lammons.

“Just a guess, but if KC felt safe waiving Lammons and adding him back to the practice squad (to activate Fortson or CEH), he could be elevated to the active roster each of the next (potentially) two games and be active as usual. Imagine they want Buechele active this week too,” Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report wrote.

“Damn I thought he was showing good potential,” another Twitter user wrote. “Jody must be coming back which is a huge plus. Im expecting a lot of run game, jet sweeps and TE action. Just hope our defense can stop Chase.”

“Ouch….getting dropped from the team just days before the Conference Championship game….brutal,” another user wrote.

“He’s been a solid special teamer for us, but I’m fine with him going and this might mean a move too,” another user wrote.

“This is… strange? Chris Lammons is a top special teams vet,” Wes Roesch of Chiefs Wire wrote. “Could move him to the PS and call him up on gameday? Conversely could use Marcus Kemp in a similar role that Lammons has been used.”