Chiefs Won’t Sign Superstar Free Agent Despite WR Injuries: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with multiple injuries at the wide receiver position ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite that, the Chiefs aren’t going to make a run at one of the higher-profile free agents:

Odell Beckham Jr.

Kansas City has no plan to pursue Beckham ahead of Super Bowl LVII, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs are comfortable with the players they have, despite the injuries,” Florio wrote on February 1. “The players have good chemistry, due to the many hours they have spent together this year.”

Based on recent workout videos posted by Beckham, the 30-year-old receiver appears to be at least nearing full recovery after suffering a torn ACL during the Super Bowl in 2022.

All-Pro WR Odell Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL injury on Super Bowl 56. It appears @obj is getting closer to 100%, as shown in a recent workout video.pic.twitter.com/Yi8eVIR93t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2023

The Chiefs had discussions with Beckham back in November, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. But those conversations obviously never materialized into anything, nor was Beckham physically ready to play at that point.

This time around, signing Beckham could be justified based on the injuries in Kansas City’s receiver room and what looks to be a physical improvement from Beckham. But the Chiefs like what they have, so Beckham will have to wait a bit longer to put on an NFL jersey again.

Chiefs WR Room Banged Up Ahead of SBLVII

Three of Kansas City’s receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman — suffered injuries that knocked them out of the AFC Championship victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since the Chiefs did not hold a physical practice during the week after the AFC Championship, they released estimated practice reports throughout the week along with estimated game designations for players.

Had the Chiefs practiced during the week, Hardman, Toney, Smith-Schuster, and Sneed would have missed every practice, per the injury report. Gay would have been limited all week.

On the Friday, January 3 injury report, the Chiefs listed Smith-Schuster (knee) and Toney (ankle) as questionable, and Hardman (pelvis) as doubtful. Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) were also listed as questionable.

Here is today's injury report and estimated game designation status. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2023

Kansas City still has another week before it has to take the field for the Super Bowl, which gives some of the team’s injured players plenty of time to heal up. Yet, head coach Andy Reid is already counting on Hardman not being ready in time.

“Yeah, so I think it will be tough for him. I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” Reid said of Hardman during his press conference on February 2. “But listen, like I said, he wasn’t going to be denied the other day (during the AFC Championship). It’s a tribute to the kid, he just pushed himself like no other. And he’s a tough nut. He’s all smiles with you, but when it comes down to playing, he’s a tough, tough kid.”

Hardman’s rookie contract expires this offseason, which means we might have already seen his last days in a Chiefs uniform.

Twitter Calls for Chiefs to Sign Odell

Twitter users were calling for the Chiefs to sign Beckham ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“Hey, OBJ (@obj) and Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)… So, KC is down some receivers. Either or both of you guys interested in competing for another Super Bowl ring? Just call up one Mr. Brett Veach. Sincerely, Chiefs Nation,” one Twitter user wrote.

Hey, OBJ (@obj) and Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)… So, KC is down some receivers. Either or both of you guys interested in competing for another Super Bowl ring? Just call up one Mr. Brett Veach. Sincerely,

Chiefs Nation — 3rdnlong at Arrowheadguys.com (@Writer3rdnlong) January 31, 2023

“Can @Chiefs sign @obj to assist y’all in winning the Super Bowl? Please @PatrickMahomes and @tkelce bless off this signing and let’s go win this Super Bowl and make history.”

Can @Chiefs sign @obj to assist y'all in winning the Super Bowl? Please @PatrickMahomes and @tkelce bless off this signing and let's go win this Super Bowl and make history — Terincio James (@TerincioJames) January 30, 2023

“@Chiefs please sign @obj because we can use all the WR help we can get for the Super Bowl,” another user wrote.