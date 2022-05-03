Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Makes Bold Claim About Replacing Tyreek Hill

Among the positions the Kansas City Chiefs needed to address during the 2022 NFL Draft was wide receiver.

After trading away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City re-stocked the receiver room by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But the Chiefs still needed to add a young playmaker on a rookie deal to ensure the offense had a long-term plan at wideout that wasn’t going to break the bank.

Adding another young body to the receiver room didn’t mean Hill’s role would be filled, however. But Kansas City’s newest receiver begs to differ.

The Chiefs selected Western Michigan receiver, Skyy Moore, with the 54th overall pick. While speaking with the media after being drafted, Moore claimed that he can fill Hill’s role, but will do so in his own way.

“Tyreek was just a super versatile, obviously super-fast guy. He was just able to be the spark for that offense when they needed it, and I really honestly feel like I can come in and take that same role, but just have my own twist on it, and just be the best teammate I can be,” Moore said on April 29.

Filling the role of a generational talent is a tall feat. But Moore’s confidence is likely one of the reasons Kansas City drafted him.

Skyy Moore: "I'm a very versatile, tough & smart wide receiver" | 2022 NFL Draft

What Are Chiefs Getting in Moore?

During the 2021 season, Moore accumulated 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference. Although Moore was playing in the MAC, which doesn’t represent the strongest competition college football has to offer, there is a lot on tape to like about Moore, which was echoed by draft analysts leading up to the draft.

“Moore is an undersized wideout (5-10, 195) with excellent quickness, play strength and route polish. He split his time between lining up outside and in the slot for WMU. He is very sudden in his release and doesn’t waste any steps at the top of routes,” NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Moore, who he ranked No. 44 in his top 50 prospects rankings 3.0 on March 28.

“He attacks the leverage of cornerbacks and creates a lot of separation out of the break point. He has strong hands to attack the ball and he’s very tough/sturdy after the catch. Moore bounces off tacklers on quick hitters and jet sweeps. He has excellent top speed when he gets in the open field. Overall, the lack of ideal size is the only knock on Moore. He should emerge as a dangerous playmaker very early in his career.”

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Selecting Moore

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs selecting Moore in the second round.

“How did this happen??? How did the @Chiefs get Skyy Moore. Holy crap Batman. This guys is a baller best pure slot in the draft. And can play outside to. He has weapon potential. Patrick Mahomes is gonna be happy,” former NFL QB and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms wrote.

“I would be VERY surprised if Skyy Moore didn’t become a good NFL receiver. In any offense. Now he gets to play with Patrick Mahomes. Very good chance he makes this draft position look like a bargain,” Sam Monson of PFF wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes is going to have a lot of fun throwing to Skyy Moore. Wins right off the line with great hands. Lots of smiles in Kansas City,” Jeremiah wrote.

“If there was ever a match made in draft heaven in Round 2 it’s Skyy Moore to Chiefs w Big Andy and @PatrickMahomes,” FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer wrote.

