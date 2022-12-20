Chiefs Superfan Exposed Nationally Following Arrest for Armed Robbery

Xavier Babudar, known by many Kansas City Chiefs fans as “ChiefsAholic”, was arrested on Friday, December 16 in Tulsa County, Oklahoma for armed robbery, according to court records. Babudar’s bail has been set at $200,000.

This information surfaced after several followers of Babudar noticed he had gone silent on social media for several days. His followers began putting out feelers to see if anyone had heard from Babudar, who allegedly planned to travel to Houston for the Chiefs-Texans game on December 18. His last tweet was posted on December 16, the same day as his latest arrest.

Folks on Twitter began looking into Babudar’s background following the news of his arrest and found an extended history of Babudar running into law enforcement.

A lot going on the world but everyone take a moment to look up the Chiefsaholic fan who funded his trips to games by robbing banks in the same mask he wore to games. I’ve never been prouder to root for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/0eqIBEY1kn — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) December 19, 2022

Babudar Has Extensive Criminal Background

Twitter user David Matthews created a thread of the different incidences in which Babudar has been booked and/or accused of suspicious activity. The incidences include suspicion of theft, and misdemeanor theft, among other unknown charges dating back to 2014. Heavy was able to confirm all but one of the screenshots of his bookings within the Twitter thread. The one that remains unconfirmed was from October 6, 2016, when he was booked for misdemeanor theft.

1) I'll be pinning this detailed timeline, covering this topic, as now this has become bigger news then Monday night football.#chiefsaholic a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The definitive and chronological thread. — David Mathews (@DxvidMxthews) December 20, 2022

Twitter Reacts to News of ChiefsAHolic

Twitter users reacted to the news surrounding Xavier “ChiefsAholic” Babudar.

“As official #ChiefsKingdom Mom, let me remind you people (@ChiefsAholic) lie on the internet,” one Twitter user wrote. “You don’t really know a person just bc you talk online. Also, financial planning tip: attending every game requires you are either independently wealthy or rob banks. No in between.”

As official #ChiefsKingdom Mom, let me remind you people (@ChiefsAholic) lie on the internet. You don't really know a person just bc you talk online. Also, financial planning tip: attending every game requires you are either independently wealthy or rob banks. No in between. — Official #ChiefsKingdom Mom (@TheReal_JLW) December 20, 2022

“When you start telling somebody this story, you have to start by saying ‘this guy that calls himself ChiefsAholic…’ I can’t even past that part without laughing so hard I cry. Theres no way I can explain this to non-online friends,” Rob Cassidy of Rivals wrote.

when you start telling somebody this story, you have to start by saying “this guy that calls himself ChiefsAholic…” I can’t even past that part without laughing so hard I cry. Theres no way I can explain this to non-online friends — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 20, 2022

“This @ChiefsAholic news is straight out of a movie.. First it was Red Xtreme and X Factor… now they have a bank robber The Chiefs SuperFans are Characters pal,” former NFL punter Pat McAfee wrote.

This @ChiefsAholic news is straight out of a movie.. First it was Red Xtreme and X Factor… now they have a bank robber The Chiefs SuperFans are CHaracters pal pic.twitter.com/7ZNHnhUqlI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 19, 2022

“Something that just occurred to me in this Chiefsaholic thing…if the chiefs ended up having the game in Germany we expect to next year…was he gon try to pull off an international heist?” another user wrote.

Something that just occurred to me in this Chiefsaholic thing…if the chiefs ended up having the game in Germany we expect to next year…was he gon try to pull off an international heist? — DMac Wakefield (@DMacWake316) December 20, 2022

“The Chiefs super fan “chiefsaholic”‘robbing banks to pay for his trips to the games, and doing it IN the costume he wears to games is next level Missouri behavior,” Cassiday Proctor 1033 The Edge wrote.

The Chiefs super fan “chiefsaholic”‘robbing banks to pay for his trips to the games, and doing it IN the costume he wears to games is next level Missouri behavior 😂 — Cassiday Proctor (@RadioCass) December 20, 2022

“This Chiefsaholic story is WILD! So wild that no one in their fan base is even talking about them almost losing to the Texans,” Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate wrote.

This Chiefsaholic story is WILD! So wild that no one in their fan base is even talking about them almost losing to the Texans. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 20, 2022

“Chiefsaholic gonna get out of prison just in time for Patrick Mahomes the 5th to start his NFL career,” another user wrote.

Chiefsaholic gonna get out of prison just in time for Patrick Mahomes the 5th to start his NFL career. — what’s going on? (@Middletron) December 20, 2022

“I told my entire close family today at Christmas prty about Chiefsaholic fiasco. They don’t even know who he is but I just had to tell them,” Chiefs Hive wrote.

I told my entire close family today at Christmas prty about Chiefsaholic fiasco. They don’t even know who he is but I just had to tell them — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) December 20, 2022

“Not gonna lie, Xaviar Babudar is a pretty sweet name, I would have dropped the Chiefsaholic thing and just rocked that. But I also wouldn’t have been robbing banks so like, what do I know?” another user wrote.