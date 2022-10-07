Newly-Signed WR Chris Conley Sends Strong Message to Chiefs Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs made an unexpected transaction on Thursday, October 6 by signing veteran wide receiver Chris Conley to the practice squad, according to head coach Andy Reid.

“Right now, he’s doing the practice squad thing, and then, we’ll just see,” Reid told reporters on Thursday. “It’s great to have him back. It’s great to have [Marcus] Kemp back in here. They’re familiar with what we do and they’re great guys. Good workers.”

Play

Andy Reid: “We've got to have a good week of practice” | Press Conference 10/6 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media ahead of the Chiefs Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8… 2022-10-06T20:59:25Z

Conley entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2015. He spent four years in Kansas City, and played a total of 53 games, accumulating 104 catches for 1,238 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also played in 5 playoff games while with the Chiefs and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 1 touchdown in the postseason.

After his stint in Kansas City, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2021 season with the Texans.

Houston originally cut Conley on August 30 but then re-signed him on September 1. Conley re-joined the team via the practice squad, but he was cut again on October 5, which opened the lane for a reunion with Kansas City.

Conley Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom

Now back in with the Chiefs, Conley took to Twitter to send a message to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. Glad to be back in Red. #ChiefsKingdom,” he wrote.

Thanks for all the well wishes. Glad to be back in Red. 🤙🏿 #ChiefsKingdom — Chris Conley (@ConmanXP) October 6, 2022

Twitter users flooded the comments section of Conley’s tweet.

“Was literally talking to my buddy the other day about how much I missed you with the chiefs. Welcome back baby!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Was literally talking to my buddy the other day about how much I missed you with the chiefs. Welcome back baby!! — John Droke (@johndroke7) October 7, 2022

“Love you man, it was great having you in H-town! Good luck in Kc I’m happy for you!” another user wrote.

Love you man, it was great having you in H-town! Good luck in Kc I’m happy for you! — falle n (@fallen97963215) October 7, 2022

“My favorite player of the past 10 years is back in Red and Gold! So happy to have you back!” another user wrote.

My favorite player of the past 10 years is back in Red and Gold! So happy to have you back! — David Penner (@DavidPenner19) October 6, 2022

CEH on Increased Pass-Catching Role

One of the more impactful aspects of the new-look Chiefs offense has been the utilization of the running backs in the passing game.

Although he came into the NFL as one of, if not the best pass-catching back in the 2020 NFL Draft, Clyde Edwards-Helaire had been underutilized in the passing game during his first two seasons in the NFL, catching just 55 passes in that timeframe.

However, that has changed thus far during the 2022 season.

Through four games this season, CEH has caught 13 passes on 14 targets for 117 yards (9.0 yards per catch) and 3 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. That puts him on pace to catch 55 passes and 12 touchdowns, which would far exceed his previous single-season highs in both categories.

Patrick Mahomes bootlegs to the right, shakes some tacklers and tosses the ball to RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 21#Buccaneers – 3 Mahomes magic. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5bdMrUaZqp — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 3, 2022

CEH being utilized more in the running and passing game has made him one of the most dynamic running backs in the entire NFL this season. This in turn has him very confident heading into the team’s Monday Night Football showdown against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

“I am 1,010% confident in my hands,” Edwards-Helaire said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I feel like I am one of the best pass-catchers as far as running backs in the league. I will completely stand on that. That’s just one of those things that [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and Coach [Andy] Reid are trying to get implemented.”