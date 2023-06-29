Chiefs DT Chris Jones Calls His Shot While Waiting for Contract Extension

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones tweeted in April that he will be the NFL’s MVP next season. On June 29, Jones then claimed he will win another one of the league’s prestigious awards, and it’s an award that is more obtainable for a player at his position.

“I’ll win DPOY (Defensive Player of the Year) this year,” Jones wrote.

A defensive player has not one the AP’s MVP award since Lawrence Taylor did in 1986. The award is typically given to a quarterback, but skill players have also won the award several times over the years.

Winning the MVP award as a defensive tackle would be a historic feat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL since 1971 (Alan Page, Minnesota Vikings). But winning the Defensive Player the Year award is absolutely possible for Jones, who finished third in the DPOY voting after a dominant 2022 season.

Chris Jones Had Career Year in 2022

During the 2022 regular season, Chris Jones, 28, registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles, according to PFF.

Jones’ 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, even ahead of Aaron Donald, who was PFF’s highest-graded interior defender for eight straight seasons prior to 2022.

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

Fresh off of that season-long performance, Jones is apparently very confident is his own play moving forward based on some of his tweets this offseason. Now he awaits a contract extension from the Chiefs.

Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least” the second-highest player at his position.” That means the defending Super Bowl champions will have to give Jones a deal that exceeds Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons’, as Simmons received a four-year, $94 million extension this offseason, which includes $66 million in total guarantees per Over The Cap.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs currently have $652,557 in cap space.

Twitter Reacts to Chris Jones' Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Chris Jones' June 28 tweet.

